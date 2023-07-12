Enyimba crash out of Naija Super 8

By John Egbokhan

Nine-time Nigerian champions Enyimba have crashed out of the Naija Super 8 football tournament.

The two-time CAF Champions League winners were yesterday sent packing from the tournament after capitulating to a shock 2-1 loss to new Premier League entrants Katsina United.

Katsina United’s first goal in the Group A game held at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena in Onikan was scored after 54 minutes by Ibrahim Yahaya, who found the back of the net from outside the box, beating goalkeeper John Noble of Enyimba.

And the north-west conference champions doubled their advantage two minutes later from a penalty kick, expertly converted by Nafizi Yahaya.

Enyimba reduced the deficit by a goal on 89 minutes through substitute Fatai Abdullahi, who curled in a free kick, but it was a little too late as the Aba Elephants as Enyimba are called crashed out of the tournament, having lost to Remo Stars, drawn against Sporting Lagos and now defeated by Katsina United to finish the group with one point.

Katsina United can qualify for the semifinals if they defeat Sporting Lagos in their final group game tomorrow July 13.