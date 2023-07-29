Enugu youths back Kanu’s order banning sit-at-home, call for his release

Nnamdi Kanu, IPOB Leader

By Chinedu Adonu

More than five thousand youths in Enugu State, on Saturday, marched around the major street in the state capital to support the leader of the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra, IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu, who announced an end to sit-at-home in the South East.

The youths, who trooped out in large numbers, displayed placards with various inscriptions including: “We support Nnamdi Kanu’s order to end sit-at-home”, “Sit-at-home endangers our future”, “Sit-at-home promotes fear”, “Many have been killed because of sit-at-home”, “No more sit-at-home”, “Sit-at-home destroying South East economy “, “Sit-at-home affects our mental health”, among others.

They urged residents of the South East to ignore Simon Ekpa and his orders, adding that it had cost the zone grave economic and humanitarian losses.

While calling on Federal Government for the immediate release of the detained IPOB leader, Kanu, which they noted was key to the restoration of peace to the South East, the youths however stressed that those declaring sit-at-home in the South East were after their selfish interests, not Kanu’s freedom.

One of the youth coordinators, Edeani Edeani, said that the youths were tired of the continued sit-at-home order and were backing the leader of IPOB Nnamdi Kanu’s order to end it.

“The youths of Enugu State have come together to undertake this march. We saw in the news that Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, has written to those declaring sit-at-home to desist henceforth. The reason is that sit-at-home is causing too much havoc and pain in our society, which Nnamdi said isn’t what he wants for Ndigbo.

“It is wrecking our economy and so many lives have been lost. We are raising our voices to say that we are tired and that anyone, who supports sit-at-home is an Enugu and Igbo enemy. As such the person should be treated as an enemy of the state.

“Enugu State governor, Peter Mbah, has also earlier made it clear that Enugu cannot continue to sit at home. He has also visited the President to appeal for Kanu’s release.

“But as young persons, since both the Governor, IPOB leadership, and Mazi Nnamdi Kanu have said no more sit-at-home, has said it, and the leadership of IPOB is against sit-at-home, we will move from community to community to make sure that we educate our people that Enugu State is not sitting at home.

“In fact, anyone declaring any such thing is on his own”.

Also speaking, Barr. Emmanuel Anya, said, “I want to state that the youths of Enugu State are tired of this sit-at-home. The statement we are making is very clear. Sit-at-home is a cankerworm. It’s an ill wind that blows no one any good. We are suffering. This is not about the governor’s statement, we are saying that we are tired of sitting at home.

“The women in the village, the fathers, the children whose education has been jeopardised are all against sit-at-home.

“We are all tired of it. We are tired that the economy of the South East is going down gradually,” he stated.

The youths also called on the Federal Government to review it’s relationship with Finland, saying the government of the European nation has not been fair and sincere with Nigeria and the South East in particular.