Enugu women express worry over abandoned rural road projects

…seek government intervention

By Chinedu Adonu, ENUGU

The women of Udi Local Government Area in Enugu State have expressed worry over abandoned rural road projects within the council area.

The women also appealed to the state government to construct rural access roads to help them move their farm produce from the farm to the market.

The women’s group made this appeal during an Executive and Legislative dialogue with Udi women/rightsholders, organized by the MAMA centre.

The event which waw powered by Voice Nigeria was held at Udi council Secretariat.

The women pointed out they are mostly farmers but do not have access road to move their farm produce to the market, adding that it cost them heavily before they convey farm produce to nearby market due to deplorable nature of the road.

“Udi women are here to thank you for what you have done for us but like Oliver twist we want more. We have a lot of challenges in our different communities. We don’t have access road to market to sell our farm produce. We also need market close by to sell our farm products and generate revenue for the council. We appeal with you to come to our aids as Fulani herders have continued to destroy our farms with their cattle,” They appealed.

Earlier in her address, the Director Legal, MAMA Center, Barr. Ola Onyegbula said that no access to enabling livelihood projects like accessible rural road and empowerment opportunities are among the challenges Udi women farmers face

Barr. Onyegbula disclosed that accountability dialogue was a project of MAMA Center supported by VOICE in Nigeria that was targeted at bringing women/rightsholders, executive, legislature and media together to brainstorm towards completion of abandoned livelihood road project in Udi LGA.

“Increasing women’s agricultural productivity and accessibility to market opportunities is key to increasing overall agricultural productivity, empowering women and reducing poverty.

“MAMA Centre believes that improving the well-being of Udi female farmers and offering them expanded opportunities are greater sustainable empowerment tools for them to increase their welfare and have the potential to create positive effects on the next generation.

“But limited access to enabling livelihood projects and empowerment opportunities are among the many challenges they face. These are further aggravated by the continued neglect of abandoned livelihood projects like accessible roads with potential to enhance the agricultural productivity, marketability and profitability for socio economic empowerment and self sustainability as well as community development,” she said.

Responding separately, the Speaker Enugu State House of Assembly, Hon Uche Ugwu, Hon. Okechukwu Aneke, Udi council Chairman, Hon, Nze Philip Okoh and Secretary to Udi LG Hon. Teacher Collins Amalu, assuring the women of their commitment to deliver dividend of democracy to Udi people, promised to look into their charter of needs.

They commended the Director Legal for Mama center Barr. Ola for bringing a project, accountability and empowerment, (A-E) that unites women with one voice for the progress and development of Udi

Hon. Speaker, Ugwu represented by honourable member representing Udi South at State House of Assembly, Hon Aneke assured them of his resilience to ensure adequate law that would favour them, adding that he would submit their request to the appropriate channels for implementation.

“I assure you of our commitment to deliver dividend of democracy but as a lawmaker, I will make sure the plight of Udi women and others get to the appropriate channel and I will follow it up to make sure it’s implemented,” he said.

Udi LG Boss, Nze Okoh, disclosed that they were saddled to deliver good governance to their people, noting that they would do what they have been elected to do.