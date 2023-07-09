Enugu women beg government for access road to their farms

Gov. Peter Mbah

… decries incessant herdsmen attacks

By Chinedu Adonu

The women of Udi Local Government Area in Enugu State have asked the state government to construct rural access road to help them move their farm produce from farm to the market.

The women group made this request during an Executive and Legislative dialogue meeting with Udi women/right holders, organized by the MAMA center, supported by Voice Nigeria, held at Udi council Secretariat.

They said that Udi women are mostly farmers but do not have access road to move their farm produce to the market, adding that it cost them heavily before they convey farm produce to New market due to deplorable nature of the road.

While lamenting over the continuous destruction of their farms by the AK-47 Fulani herders, the group also appealed with government to come to their aids and secure their farms and live from the dreaded herders.

“Udi women are here to thank you for what you have done for us but like Oliver twist we want more. We have a lot of challenges in our different communities. We don’t have access road to market to sell our farm produce. We also need market close by to sell our farm products and generate revenue for the council. We appeal with you to come to our aids as Fulani herders have continued to destroy our farms with their cattle,” They appealed.

Earlier in her address, the Director legal, MAMA Center, Barr. Ola Onyegbula said that no access to enabling livelihood projects like accessible rural road and empowerment opportunities are among the challenges Udi women farmers face

Barr. Onyegbula disclosed that accountability dialogue was a project of MAMA center supported by VOICE in Nigeria that was targeted at bringing women/rightsholders, executive, legislature and media together to brainstorm towards completion of abandoned livelihood road project in Udi LGA.

“Increasing women’s agricultural productivity and accessibility to market opportunities is key to increasing overall agricultural productivity, empowering women and reducing poverty.

“MAMA Centre believes that improving the well-being of Udi female farmers and offering them expanded opportunities are greater sustainable empowerment tools for them to increase their welfare and have the potential to create positive effects on the next generation.

“Udi women are key agents for community development. They play a catalytic role towards achievement of transformational economic, environmental and social changes required for sustainable development

“But limited access to enabling livelihood projects and empowerment opportunities are among the many challenges they face. These are further aggravated by the continued neglect of abandoned livelihood projects like accessible roads with potential to enhance the agricultural productivity, marketability and profitability for socio economic empowerment and self sustainability as well as community development,” she said.

Responding separately, the Speaker Enugu State Lawmaker, Hon Uche Ugwu, Secretary to State Government, SSG, Prof. Chidiebere Onyia, Hon. Okechukwu Aneke and Udi council Chairman, Hon Hon. Ifeanyi Agu assured the women of their commitment to deliver dividend of democracy to Udi people.

They commended the Director Legal for Mama center Barr. Ola for bringing a project, accountability and empowerment, A-E) that unites women with one voice for the progress and development of Udi

They promised to look into their charter of needs and see how they would deliver them, stressing that they have other planned projects for the council areas.

Hon Ugwu represented by honourable member representing Udi North, Hon Aneke assured them of his resilience to ensure adequate law that would favour them, adding that he would submit their request to the appropriate channels for implementation.

“I assure you of our commitment to deliver dividend of democracy but as a law maker, I will make sure the plight of Udi women and others get to the appropriate channel and I will follow it up to make sure it’s implemented,” he said.

Udi LG Boss, Agu, represented by his deputy, Nze Philip Okoh, disclosed they were saddled to deliver good governance to their people who elected, noting that they would not disappoint them but do what they have been elected to do