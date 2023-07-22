Enugu Tribunal: Respect legal process, HURIWA tells parties

By Fortune Eromosele, Abuja

Civil rights advocacy group, Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria, HURIWA, has urged parties involved in the ongoing tribunal case of alleged certificate forgery of the Enugu State Governor, Peter Mbah, to respect all legal process of the tribunal.

Addressing newsmen in Abuja, National Coordinator HURIWA, Comrade Emmanuel Onwubiko, further urged all stakeholders especially the media to exercise restraint and refrain from narrating false claims.

He said, “We call on all stakeholders, including the media, the NYSC, and Governor Peter Mbah, to exercise restraint, respect the legal process, and refrain from propagating unfounded claims.

“It is crucial that we allow the courts to decide based on the evidence presented. HURIWA remains resolute in its pursuit of truth, justice, and accountability. We will vigilantly observe and monitor this situation as it unfolds”.

Onwubiko disclosed that the National Youth Service Corps, NYSC has maintained its position that Governor Peter Mbah forged his certificate. He said the group found out the development when a delegation of the team was sent to the Corp’s headquarters in Abuja.

According to him, “To clarify the recent developments, HURIWA sent a delegation to the NYSC headquarters seeking confirmation of any changes in the NYSC’s claim. The NYSC top management staff firmly reiterated that they have not altered their position, confirming that Governor Peter Mbah’s NYSC certificate is fake and not issued by the NYSC”.

HURIWA reaffirmed its commitment to advocating for transparency and accountability at all levels of government and public institutions.

The group expressed trust in the judiciary to dispense justice fairly and independently as the legal proceedings continue.