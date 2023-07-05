Enugu Rangers unveils Ilechukwu as technical adviser

By Chinedu Adonu

The management of Rangers International Club of Enugu state, on Wednesday unveiled the former coach of Plateau United, Fidelis Ilechukwu as head coach to pilot the affairs of the club.

The former MFM Football Club gaffer, Ilechukwu signed a two season contract with the Flying Antelopes.

Recall that Rangers narrowly escaped relegation in the just concluded abridged season under coach Abdul Maikaba.

Unveiling Ilechukwu at the Rangers corporate office, GRA, Enugu, the Administrative Secretary of the club, Barr. Ferdinand Ugwuarua said that Ilechukwu’s engagement marked a new phase for the club.

He said that the new manager was saddled with the task of molding a winning squad for the Flying Antelopes.

He said, “We took the resignation of Abdul Maikaba in good faith, and then we went ahead to appoint our new manager”.

“Today marks the active and formal engagement of the new technical adviser for our Club (Fidelis Ilechukwu) who has just signed a two year contract with us”, Ugwuarua said.

In his acceptance speech, Ilechukwu vowed to take Rangers out of its present situation and ensure they participate in continental competition in the coming season.

“I am honoured to be unveiled as the technical adviser of Rangers FC. Rangers International is a great and prestigious club in Nigeria.

“I am not going to do the job alone, it’s going to be very difficult without the assistance and support of the club management.

“I will accept both commendations and criticisms that come to my table because we will agree and disagree to have the best for Rangers”.

“I have accepted all the terms and conditions with humility and understanding to make sure we take Rangers to where it belongs”, Ilechukwu added.