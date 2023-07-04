Enugu Psychiatric Hospital rises against Staff insubordination

By Dennis Agbo

The Federal Neuropsychiatric Hospital Enugu, FNHE, has raised the alarm against one of it’s staff (name withheld) whom the institution has accused of sponsoring mischievous publications against the management of hospital and paints the institution in bad light.



Medical Director of the Hospital, Prof Monday Igwe raised the alarm, on Tuesday, in a press briefing, where he told the general public that there was no crisis in the institution, adding that people should ignore the sponsored social media blackmail against the authority of the hospital.



Igwe noted that the institution’s School of Post Basic Psychiatric and Mental Health Nursing was never shut down, even after the Nursing and Midwifery Council of Nigeria, NMCN, suspended regulatory activities on the school because of the appointment of new headship of the school.



He noted that the school has full accreditation to train 50 psychiatric nurses per session and could not have admitted 700 students, beyond it’s quota, as was reported by the sponsored attack in the social media publications.



He however noted that the suspension of regulatory activities by the NMCN is being addressed quickly so that students who are due to write examinations by November can do so.



“We are working hard to sort out all pending issues so that the embargo can be lifted. Resolutions were taken in a meeting between the Federal Ministry of Health officials, Registrar, Nurding and Midwifery Council of Nigeria and Medical Director FNPH Enugu aimed at addressing issues related to the suspension of activities of NMCN in our school,” Igwe disclosed.



He however said that the school portal has been shut down while the 2023 admission into the school remains nullified while the Hospital will refund every Kobo duly paid to the institution for the purposes of the admission.



“We’re working towards lifting the embargo, the students are still there while we work on it.



“We have appointed three persons to act in the interim, from July to December, their names will be submitted to the midwifery council and their period of acting will cover the period of the students’ exams and the students will proceed on a three weeks holiday,” Igwe stated.