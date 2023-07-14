Enugu moves to combat outbreak of Polio variant, introduce cervical cancer vaccine

Polio kids victims

By Dennis Agbo

The Enugu state Primary Health Development Agency, has announced detection of a circulating variant polio virus type 2 in a baby at Ozalla in Nkanu west local government area of Enugu state.

Detected two weeks ago, the agency said it will from Saturday July 15 to July 18 commence immunization of children between the ages of 0 to 5 years in select wards of three local areas in the state that are close to the patient’s domicile.

The areas where children will be immunized are in the 14 wards of Nkanu west local government area, Ituku, Agbaogugu 1&2, in Agwu local government area and in Udi/Agbudu ward of Udi local government area.

The agency said that objective of the OBRO is to immunize eligible children with potent oral polio vaccine in the target council areas and wards, revealing that symptoms of the cVPV2 are weakness of the limbs hands and legs.

The agency’s State Immunization Officer, Dr. Chinyere Chime said that the trained health workers will visit homes, schools, churches, market places and everywhere children are found within the designates areas to immunize them with two drops of potent and oral polio vaccines.

She advised families to prevent the virus by ensuring that their children are immunized, use clean water, hand and body hygiene and keep their environment clean.

“This is the first of its kind in Enugu state and that is why it’s an emergency. There was an eradication of Polio in Nigeria, but we detected this variant two weeks ago in Ozalla. After research it was pushed to us. We don’t want it to spread to all the local government areas but we don’t know where the child picked it from,” Chime said.

She also disclosed that HPV vaccine will be introduced in the state’s routine immunization for target age of girls between 9 and 14 years old, meant for prevention cervical cancer.

“Enugu state is among the 15 states in the first phase of the HPV vaccine to be introduced from 25th September and all the people in the age bracket need to do is to walk into our health facilities and say they want to take it,” Chime said.