Enugu guber tussle: We’ve no witness to present —INEC

By Anayo Okoli

ENUGU—THE Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, said they have no witness to present in defence of the conduct of the March 18, 2023 governorship election in Enugu State which produced Governor Peter Mbah.

“My Lord, after a thorough review of the case, we have decided not to bring in any witness”, the INEC lawyer said at the resumed hearing of the petition by Labour Party and its candidate, Chijioke Edeoga.

Recall that Labour Party and its candidate Chijioke Edeoga last Sunday closed their case in their challenge of Mbah’s victory.

The matter was then adjourned to Tuesday, for the INEC to open its defense. The case was, however, again adjourned at the instance of INEC as they were not ready to present their witness.

But when they resumed tsitting, the commission again could not produce any witness.

INEC through its team of lawyers led by Humphrey Okoli, told the tribunal that the commission had decided not to bring any witness.

“The first respondent (INEC) is mandated to open the case. My Lord, after a thorough review of the case, we have decided not to bring in any witness”, Okoli said.

Both lawyers for PDP, Benjamin Nwosu and Governor Peter Mbah did not oppose INEC’s position.

The PDP which was expected to open their defense told the tribunal that they need time to tell the tribunal that they would need an extension of time to enable them to bring their witnesses.

The PDP counsel, Nwosu, consequently persuaded the tribunal to adjourn further proceedings in the matter for two hours.

According to the counsel for the PDP, the party would want to call up to nine witnesses to defend their case.

“We are inclined to open our case today. However, we will need two hours to present our witnesses”, he said

Edeoga’s lawyers led by Adegboyega Awomolo did not oppose the application for an adjournment.

The tribunal therefore deferred the case for two hours to enable PDP to produce its first witness by 11 am yesterday.