Enugu councillor suspended over allegation of embezzling IDPs palliative funds

File: IDPs

The Isi-Uzo Legislature in Enugu State has suspended a Councilor for allegedly embezzling money meant for relief items for the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in his constituency.

The lawmaker was suspended during plenary, Thursday.

The suspension was sequel to the consideration of series of petitions sent to Isi-Uzo Legislative Council by the Umualor Community demanding urgent investigation, recovery and subsequent disbursement of the fund to persons displaced by Eha-Amufu – herders crisis.

Moving a motion for the suspension of the embattled lawmaker, the Majority Leader of the Legislature and Councilor representing Neke Ward 2, Hon. Nnabuike Ugwu, expressed worry that the fund released for palliatives to ameliorate the sufferings of IDPs in Umualor Community was yet to be released to them by the Councilor many months after the disbursement.

Hon. Ugwu also accused the Councilor of divulging matters discussed in a closed door session of the Legislature contrary to Rule 3(e) of Isi-Uzo Legislature.

Seconding the motion, Councilor representing Eha-Amufu Ward 1, Hon. John Nwodo, frowned at the alleged misconduct, noting that they were elected to serve the people and not to worsen their plights.

Summing the debates following the adoption of the motion, Leader of Isi-uzo Legislature, Hon. Irenus Anene Nnaji, described the allegations as serious and unfortunate, saying they would continue to ensure that every drop of democracy dividend due to the people of Isi-Uzo, trickled down to them.

The Legislature, therefore, constituted a three-man Committee to investigate the allegations and report back, insisting that transparency and accountability must remain their watchwords.

Members of the Committee are: Hon. Chidozie Ogbu, Chairman; Hon. Emma Nnamani, Secretary; and Hon. Cyril Olinya, member.

The Councilors further commended the development stride of the Isi-uzo Council Chairman, Hon. Obiora Obeagu, and pledged their continued support to his administration as well as the Governor Peter Mbah administration.