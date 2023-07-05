Enugu ALGON elects new Chairman, pledges to tackle insecurity

The Association of Local Government of Nigeria (ALGON), Enugu State Chapter has elected Mr Okechukwu Edeh of the Nkanu East council as its new chairman.

Edeh was unanimously elected by all the local government chairmen in the state on Wednesday following the expiration of the tenure of the immediate past ALGON Chairman, Mr Izuchukwu Onah.

Also elected was the Council Chairman of Uzo-Uwani LGA, Chukwudi Nnadozie, who emerged as the Vice Chairman, while the Council Chairman of Awgu LGA, Pedro Nwankwo, was elected Secretary of the body.

In his acceptance speech, Edeh appreciated his colleagues for finding him worthy and qualified to lead the Association,

He promised to run an open door policy, ensure a healthy relationship with other levels and agencies of government in order to better the lives of the people and attract more dividends of democracy to the 17 LGAs.

He thanked Gov. Peter Mbah of Enugu State, for the immense support and commitment he had shown towards partnering with the 17 local government areas.

Edeh pledged to collaborate with the state government by keying into its programmes and policies for the state.

Edeh, reiterated his resolve to drive the industrial, agro-allied, and digital revolution promised by the government of Mbah through technology and agriculture.

The ALGON Chairman, while also commending the governor over his security measures over the past weeks, observed that the state would continue to be the most peaceful state in the Southeast zone.

“We will continue to work assiduously with the state government to ensure that our people’s security is guaranteed.

“If you look at the security steps taken by Gov Mbah over the past weeks, you would see a man who has set out to work for his people and deliver on his laudable promises.

“It is, therefore, our collective responsibility to support the government at all levels by being law abiding and cooperating with us in the area of security,” he said.

On their part, the duo Nnadozie and Nwankwo appreciated the governor for his support and cooperation, stressing that they would do everything possible for the government to succeed.