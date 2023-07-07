Entrepreneurship, key to Nigeria’s economic growth — Tonto Dikeh

By Luminous Jannamike, ABUJA

Actress and philanthropist King Tonto Dikeh, on Thursday, expressed her unwavering support for entrepreneurship as a means to empower Nigerian students and drive economic growth.

During a press briefing in Abuja, Dikeh emphasized the significance of fostering an entrepreneurial mindset among the youth and endorsed the upcoming Domak Entrepreneurship Summit (DES) 2023 as a transformative opportunity.

Highlighting the economic and social value of the Summit, Dikeh urged students to seize the chance to change the narrative of their lives by participating in the program.

“The packages the Summit is bringing are of immense economic and social value, and such whose effect would last a lifetime,” Dikeh stated.

Moreover, she called on all students in Nigeria to embrace the program without reservation, recognizing it as an opportunity for empowerment and growth.

Additionally, Dr. Hillary Emoh, the Executive Director of the Domak Entrepreneurship Summit, expressed the organization’s commitment to youth development and empowerment in Africa.

He announced their ambitious goal of training at least 25,000 young men and women in 2023 to contribute to the growth of the Nigerian and African economies.

Dr. Emoh stated, “We have been at the forefront of youth development and empowerment in Africa. Today, we have decided to take it further by training a minimum of 25,000 young men and women to help boost the economy of this country and indeed Africa.”

Furthermore, Dr. Kingsley Azonobi, Chairman/President of Domak Group International (DGI), explained that the objective of the briefing is to inform the Nigerian students and the entire nation about this private initiative that aims to bring people together for a common purpose.

Scheduled to take place on the 1st and 2nd of August, 2023, at the Velodrome in Abuja FCT, Nigeria, the Domak Entrepreneurship Summit (DES), 2023 is a project designed to empower Nigerian students and secure their future.

Dr. Azonobi emphasized the importance of entrepreneurship in enabling individuals to become self-reliant and create opportunities for themselves. He stated, “We believe that by equipping Nigerian students with the necessary entrepreneurial skills, we can enable them to overcome challenges and thrive in today’s competitive world.”

He further highlighted the significance of the summit by emphasizing that it provides a platform for students to learn from successful entrepreneurs, industry experts, and government officials who will be in attendance.

When asked about the motivation behind organizing the summit, Dr. Azonobi expressed his concern for the future of Nigerian students and the need to address the high rate of unemployment in the country.

He added, “We cannot solely rely on the government to solve the unemployment crisis. It is imperative that we take proactive measures and empower our youth to become job creators rather than job seekers.”

In this regard, the Domak Entreprenueuship Summit (DES), 2023 aims to equip students with the necessary skills, knowledge, and resources to start their own businesses or become valuable assets in the job market.

To achieve this goal, the two-day event will feature keynote speeches, panel discussions, workshops, and networking sessions. Participants will have the opportunity to interact with successful entrepreneurs, industry leaders, and potential mentors who can guide them on their entrepreneurial journey.