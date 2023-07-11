Entrepreneur, Adebayo named ECOWAS Ambassador, to get Mandela Award

Adegboyega Musthofa Adebayo

Foremost serial entrepreneur, Adegboyega Musthofa Adebayo, has been named an ECOWAS Youth Ambassador, and would be receiving the prestigious Nelson Mandela Leadership Award of Excellence and Integrity by the West African Youth Council, a youth arm of the regional body.

Adebayo, who has been making waves in the real estate and automobile industries, is being recognised for his hard work and dedication making a positive impact on the youth of West Africa.

Adebayo,who has Bsc in Entrepreneurship, an MBA from Uniosun, with a doctorate in Business Administration in view, is the Founder/ MD Amavision Homes, Amavision Automobile, Amavision Travels & Tours, Amavision Footwears and Amavision Clothings.

The ECOWAS Youth Council has appointed Adebayo as a West African Youth Ambassador, giving him the opportunity to represent the interests of young people in the region and to help shape policies and initiatives that will benefit them.

In a nomination letter signed by the President/Chairperson of (WAYC), Ambassador Emmanuel S William, the regional group stated that the nomination was borne out of Adebayo’s incredible contributions to community development and social services that has bettered the lives of less privileged ones in the society.

The letter reads in part: “We write you on behalf of the WEST AFRICA YOUTH COUNCIL (WAYC) and our partners across the continent to congratulate you on your accomplishments so far as a serial entrepreneur.

“We’ve read very much well about you as an exceptional entrepreneur with difference, realtor of note, a mentor to young people, miracle to humanity, as a real estate expert with difference and who offer real estate consultancy through your company (one of the fastest growing real estate companies) also into buying and selling properties and doing pretty well to providing housing units to the masses at affordable prices and creating job opportunities for young people and more also doing so well in car dealership bussiness, tours and travelling company.

“In line with this we have deemed it fit to induct you with ECOWAS Youth Ambassador and Nelson Mandela leadership award of excellence.

“As young leaders, we are proud of you as a man of high character with reputable antecedents. We celebrate your excellence in leadership and integrity you have built over time, identifying opportunities and building relationships to set achievable goals.

“In a bid to contribute our quota to the actualization of the dreams of young leaders in Africa; and to further propagate our message to the entire world, we select young achievers such as yourself and elevate their status globally by appointing them into the West Africa Youth Council of the ECOWAS and also celebrate and award them.

“In addition, we also intend to bestow on you as ECOWAS Youth Ambassador and recipient of the Nelson Mandela leadership award of Excellence and Integrity for your persistent hard work and resounding successes in rapidly improving entrepreneurship and youth empowerment.”

The West African-Youth Council (WEST-AFRICAN- YC; WAYC) was established in 2014 as a youth arm of the ECOWAS Commission.

Its objective is to minimize the demanding challenges of youths in order to discharge efficient service delivery with the sole aim of engaging and promoting regional economic co-operation and integrations between 15 countries with different historic trajectories (colonization, language, and administrative cultures) through cohort of youth hubs activities to the posterity of the sustainable development process of the West African region.