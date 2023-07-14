Ensure peace in your domains, Oborevwori tells traditional rulers

Governor Oborevwori

By Akpokona Omafuaire, UGHELLI

THE Delta State Governor, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, has urged traditional rulers to give priority attention to matters of security in their domains.



Oborevwori, made the call on Friday during the presentation of Staff of Office to His Royal Majesty, Simpson Sapele Obruche, Obruche 11, the Odion R’ode of Uwheru Kingdom, Ughelli North Local Government Area of Delta State.



The Governor represented by his Deputy, Sir Monday Onyeme, assured that his administration will continue to hold traditional rulers in high esteem.



He urged them to work closely with the law enforcement agencies and local government councils to ensure that peace prevail in their domains.



According to him; “The traditional institution remains a priceless legacy in any African society for which there is yet no credible substitute, as a rallying point for the people.”



The governor stated that traditional rulers should improve on the high sanctity of their office by leading their people to greater prosperity.

He urged them to be transparent while upholding the virtues of justice, fair play and equity in all their dealings with the people.



In an address delivered on behalf of Uwheru Traditional Council, the Chairman Central Planning Committee for the event, Hon. Esemeteye Benjamin, thanked Oborevwori for presenting the Staff of Office to their traditional ruler.



He observed that the kingdom has been under the siege of uninvited herdsmen who have taken over their God-given farmlands and have remained permanently inside the forests preventing her people from their farming activities.



He added that, the continuous stay of the herdsmen in their farmlands has not engendered peace in the kingdom, pointing that they wield AK-47s which they have used to cut short the lives of many able-bodied men and women in the kingdom.

The Chairman, Ughelli North Local Government Area, Hon. Adode Godwin, at the occasion, urged the youths to ensure that peace is maintained in the kingdom while they channel their energy to positive activities.

He expressed worry over the constant attack of herdsmen on the kingdom, saying that the situation has become unbearable and called for prompt intervention of government to curb the situation.

Speaking further, Adode commended Oborewori for appointing Comrade Festus Ahon as his Chief Press Secretary who is from the local government area.