Energy Crisis: Rural Electrification Agency seeks to move unserved off grid

Ahmad Salihijo Ahmed

*Commissions 1.6 MW Solar Grid at Citadel Views Estate 2.0

To put less pressure on the national grid and also offer the underserved and unserved Nigerians electricity, the Rural Electrification Agency, REA, weekend called for reliable partners.

The Managing Director of the Agency, Engr. Ahmad Salihijo made the call when he commissioned 1.6 MW solar grid at Citadel Views Estate 2.0 in Lagos over the weekend.

Citadel Views Estate is the first Nigerian fully powered solar estate, developed by a renowned real estate developer and Founder/Group Managing Director Nedcomoaks Group, Dr Kennedy Okonkwo.

Commending Okonkwo for the vision of relying on pure solar, Ahmad who was represented by the Zonal Coordinator for South West Zone of the agency, Engr. Dolapo Boyejo said: “We are here because our agency is trying to see how we will move away from grid to off grid.

According to him, “Most of the time, there’s always pressure on the grid but when we saw what Citadel View is doing, we think it is better for us to partner with such an idea where we can now get the underserved and unserved out of the grid.

“When we have a good developer that can deliver on time, then the agency will love to partner with such. And with the products that we have seen them use, I think and we know that it’s reliable.

“So, we are trying to see that in the near future, the underserved and unserved will be moved to a mini grid where we will use our natural endowment; the sun to power energy for the people.

“We want to agree with Okonkwo that it is better that we have solar mini grid so that we can put less pressure on our grid,” he said.

In his speech, Okonkwo said Citadel View 2.0 is a sequel to the very successful Citadel View of 1.0.

He said: “Both of them represent a vision I had over two years ago about transforming the real estate landscape and most importantly, infusing sustainability into what we do.

“Our climate is under attack, the things that we do that have negative impact on our climate are real, let alone the energy crisis that faces not just Nigeria but the whole world.

“The Russian-Ukrain crisis presented an uphill tasks that the cost you spend to maintain a home is on the increase, yet industries and homes need energy.

“So myself and my team went to the drawing board when there was a crisis that came with the cost of running the estates especially, powering the generators with diesel.

“The cost of diesel pre COVID-19 went from N55 per liter to N620 where it is today. And we say to ourselves, can people who live in these estates continue to afford to pay for 24-hours power.

“And we begged God for a solution because every estate that we developed, we were at the verge of losing them and associations became pressure group.

“Then, we went back to God’s given gift that we have neglected for a long time, we went to the sun. Today, we have developed another one, a city powered by the sun, Citadel Estate View 2.0. This city is the first of it’s kind in this part of the world,” Okonkwo explained.