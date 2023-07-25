EndSARS: Planned mass burial of 103 victims, vindication of panel report on Lekki massacre – Jandor

By Efe Onadjae

The Lagos Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Governorship candidate in the 2023 general elections, Dr. Olajide Adediran, fondly called Jandor, has described the plan of the state government to conduct mass burial for 103 victims of the year 2020 #End-SARS protest as a vindication of panel report on Lekki toll massacre and an establishment of Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s culpability of the murder.

Adediran, expressed shock over the plan of the state government to organize a mass burial for 103 corpses recorded from the wanton killing of citizens, mostly youths across the state by men of the Nigerian Army, allegedly, invited by Govermor, Sanwo-Olu to suppress the End-SARS protest.

“This shocking burial plan is an admittance on the part of the government that a massacre took place, despite denial from the authorities for 3 years,” Jandor maintained.

According to Adediran, the Lagos State Panel on Restitution for Victims of SARS-Related Abuses and Other Matters, set up by Sanwo-Olu’s administration, admitted in its report that there was a massacre at Lekki Toll Gate when men of the Nigerian Army opened fire on unarmed protesters in the wee hours of October 20, 2020.

He therefore, condemned the “callous and inhuman treatment of innocent citizens and the desecration of their memory by the brazen-faced denial of their needless and avoidable murder.”

Adediran, said the govermor should be prosecuted for his crime against humanity when he ceases to enjoy immunity from criminal prosecution since crime in Nigeria jurisprudence has no expiration date.

“This of course is imminent with the state of the proceeding at the ongoing Lagos State Election Petition Tribunal,” he stated.

Adediran, again, commiserated with the families of the victims and wished them the “fortitude to bear the painful loss of their loved ones which has been reopened by the insensitivity of the All Progressives Congress, APC-led state government.”

He therefore, urged residents of the state especially the youths to stay firm in demanding accountability from the government and to keep hope alive as they anticipate the birthing of a breath of fresh air in the state.