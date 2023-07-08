Encounter with Peter Mbah, the “Disruptive Governor” of Enugu State

Gov Mbah

By Ikechukwu Okafor

Any encounter with the Enugu State Governor, Dr Peter Mbah, in his office at the Lion Building as the Enugu Government House is called, leaves a lasting impression.

He has the uncanny ability to disarm. He sure knows how to turn on the charm offensive. Soft spoken and seemingly simple, the unwary may mistake his humility for weakness until you look into his eyes to see the determination. Then you realise that behind the simplicity is a man of steel with a restless, bristling energy.

His governance ideas are eclectic and disruptive. An apostle of quantum leap, he abhors incrementalism. Some perceive his vision as unrealistic, but rather than dampen his resolve, such cynicism spurs him on.

And he explains why. “Where others see failure, I see only possibilities,” he said with a seriousness that contrasts sharply with his disarming looks. “Through the journey of life, I have always dared to succeed even in the face of mounting cynicism from others. Challenges and obstacles bring out the best in me.”

That is the philosophy that undergirded his foray into the private sector culminating in his epochal building and growing of his signature investment, Pinnacle Oil and Gas Limited, an Indigenous oil and gas company active across the entire downstream value chain, with emphasis on the petroleum trading, marketing, distribution and retail segments of the Nigerian oil and gas sector. From its very humble beginnings in 2008, today, the multi-billion dollar business is unarguably the leader in what is a very competitive market.

”My existence and dealings are defined by a passion for excellence, focus, creativity and innovation, attributes and skills I have applied in the private sector,” Mbah further explains.

Having conquered the private sector, literally, Mbah set his gaze, once again, on the public sector which he left in 2007 after serving as Chief of Staff to former Governor Chimaroke Nnamani and Commissioner for Finance. But this time, he went for the ultimate political office in Enugu State.

Mbah emphasises that his quest for governorship of Enugu was intrinsically motivated. “The only reason why I had to leave my comfort zone for the murky waters of politics is the desire to serve my people. My motivation is intrinsic – the desire to positively impact the lives of our people. My reward will be the abundant wealth my administration will create for our people and the peace and stability that will engender. The growth and happiness of our people is what drives me at this stage of my life.”

He is always animated whenever he discusses the mission and vision of his administration. His eyes light up and you could see a man who is on top of his game.

Not a man of half measures, he explains his governance worldview thus: “Our mission is to deliver quality, people-focused governance by making Enugu the preferred destination for investment, business, tourism and living.”

His vision of how to accomplish this Eldorado is encapsulated thus: “To make Enugu one of the top three states in Nigeria in terms of Gross Domestic Product, and achieve a zero per cent rate in the poverty headcount index.”

This will entail moving the Enugu State GDP which currently stands at $4.4 billion to $30 billion by 2031. That will be a sevenfold growth in eight years, which explains why some think he is “mad.” But he is set to prove them wrong even as he appreciates how steep the hill of recovery will be to climb.

Mbah fully understands why some people are sceptical.

Taking a deep breath and sitting back in his chair, he explains. “When I left office in 2007 as the Commissioner for Finance, Enugu GDP was $4.1 billion. Today, it is $4.4 billion. So, in 16 years, the GDP increased by about $300 million. On the face value, that would be seen as growth even if marginally but when you factor in the fact that our population growth rate far outstrips the GDP growth rate, then we are actually in the negative territory. Right now, the population growth rate is about 3.27 per cent while the GDP growth rate hovers around one per cent.

“It is a tall order but we have conceived a growth plan that is ambitious both in the economic and social indicators. The good people of Enugu State elected me believing that I would take them through a consequential journey of growth, development and greatness. My promise is that within the next four to eight years, I will ensure that Enugu State regains its preeminent position and the leading role it used to play in the development of Nigeria,” he said with his eyes closed for the first time during the conversation as if he was in a trance.

His confidence was palpable and infectious and the seriousness on his face underscored his determination.

But if you think his plan of making Enugu one of the top three states in Nigeria in terms of GDP is ambitious, as, indeed, it is, his vision of “achieving a zero per cent rate in the poverty headcount index” is even more so because of the prevailing realities which he understands perfectly well.

“My zero per cent poverty headcount index may sound way too ambitious because right now the rate is about 58 per cent. Enugu State is ones of the two Southern states with poverty rate over the national average of 40 per cent. That is unacceptable. And we are not promising to reduce the poverty rate, in the next eight years, we will eradicate poverty in Enugu by achieving a zero per cent poverty headcount index. It will be a whole lot of hard work and consequential visioning. Luckily, that is our forte,” he said, this time permitting himself the luxury of a smile.

He contended that his plans, though ambitious, are “achievable because they are measurable.”

Governor Peter Mbah said he is aware that the growth level he is talking about cannot come from the public sector alone.

“This growth will happen through constructive investment, and that will come largely from the private sector. But we are going to provide the key enablers to attract businesses because businesses are not Father Christmas. They are interested in returns on investment,” he said.

Then he reels out his roadmap to success: “Our sevenfold GDP growth will be achieved through targeted policy incentives that enhance public-private investments in key growth enabling sectors – energy and natural resources development, agro-allied industrialisation and rural development, private sector development and integrated productive infrastructure development.

“This growth enhancing sectoral focus will be underpinned by key enablers – inclusive and transparent governance, human capital development, investments in formal and vocational education, science and technology and apprenticeship programmes.”

But Governor Mbah is also acutely aware that none of these lofty goals will be achieved in an atmosphere of insecurity.

Peace and security, he acknowledges, are the keys that will unlock the huge potentials that will lead to the socio-economic and political rebound he is envisaging.

“We are on a journey of regeneration of Enugu State. Peace is our pathway to success and we will give it our all. The idea of Monday sit-at-home is hare-brained and counter-productive. It serves no useful purpose for a people known for their commerce, industry and entrepreneurship. That has to stop.”

But that for him is not wishful thinking. Like in every other thing else, he has a plan. “We will achieve peace and security in Enugu State through an integrated programme to accelerate youth employment for all, integrated rural development programmes, community policing and inclusion of all citizens in the governance of the state,” he enthuses.

But in adopting these measures, Governor Mbah in his forthrightness acknowledges the fact that he is not reinventing the wheel. He is borrowing on globally established wisdom.

He explains: “This integrated approach is informed by the empirical evidence that youth unemployment and poverty engender insecurity in communities everywhere. Development history has shown that the best way to peace and security in societies is to address the root causes of fragility and insecurity in communities, creating opportunities for productive employment for youths and women, lifting people out of extreme poverty and building prosperous societies.

“Peace, progress and sustainable prosperity are inextricably linked. Without sustainable peace, there can be no sustainable development. We need urgent programmes to turn our youths into productive assets for economic growth and social progress, not sources of fragilities in our communities. Through integrated rural development programmes, we will transform our villages and rural communities to become zones of economic productivity and youth development, not zones of insecurity and misery. We will engage and educate citizens and work with traditional and community leaders to restore peace and security in our communities,” he reiterated.

“And by the way, all I am telling you are contained in our manifesto, the social contract I signed with the good people of Enugu State and on the basis of which, they gave me the mandate to make the authoritative allocation of our collective values in the next four years. I will not disappoint,” he assured as he stood up from his seat for a goodbye handshake. It was already one hour.

Governor Peter Mbah talks with vigour of a pastor. Little wonder many in Enugu State have become converts to his gospel of peace and security, inclusive economic development and sustainable prosperity for all citizens of Enugu State by 2031.

His passion was palpable. He is a man totally consumed by an unwavering desire to lead the inevitable Igbo renaissance. It was a breathtaking encounter. At the end of it all, I, too, became a convert to Governor Peter Mbah’s “tomorrow is here” gospel.