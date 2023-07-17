Enahoro, Chantel, Soriyan, others tackle emotional dynamics migration in AEIC conference

With the theme “Thriving in a Migrating World: An Emotional Intelligence Pathway”, an Africa Emotional Intelligence Conference (AEIC) conference is set to address the emotional dynamics of a migrating world.

The convener, Enahoro Okhae, CEO and Managing Director of Pause Factory and GIG Mobility Company, Lagos (Nigeria), and a delivery partner for the KPI Institute Austria and the founder of Simeon’s Pivot Resources; a leading Human Resource and Management Consulting Firm whose focus is on Performance Improvement, said in today’s interconnected world, migration has become a transformative force that is reshaping societies.

“To navigate the emotional complexities of this evolving landscape, the Africa Emotional Intelligence Conference (AEIC) returns for its fourth edition,” Enahoro, who is also the immediate past President of The Life Coaches Association of Nigeria, added.

He explained that this year’s conference, “Thriving in a Migrating World: The Emotional Intelligence Pathway,” aims to equip individuals and corporations, migrants and non-migrants, with the necessary tools and insights to succeed and find well-being in a changing world.

“With prominent speakers such as Enahoro Okhae, Chantel, Kunle Soriyan, and others, this conference promises to be the largest gathering in corporate Africa on emotional intelligence. The AEIC will take place online/virtually on July 21–22, 2023, from 9:45 am to 12:15 pm each day, providing attendees with an engaging and informative experience.

“The best part is that attendance is free, making it accessible to a broad audience interested in emotional intelligence and its role in the migrating world. Emotional intelligence (EI/EQ) has emerged as the essential compass for success and well-being in an interconnected world. This conference seeks to bridge the gap between the knowledge of emotional intelligence and its practical application in personal and organizational contexts.

“By embracing emotional intelligence, individuals can unlock their potential for personal and professional growth, regardless of their migration status. For Migrants; The AEIC provides a supportive platform for migrants to explore the emotional challenges and opportunities that come with their journey. Attendees will gain valuable insights into emotional resilience, adaptability, and cultural integration, while also connecting with a community of fellow migrants and experts who understand their unique experiences. The conference aims to empower migrants to navigate the emotional dynamics of migration successfully and find fulfillment in their new environment.

“For Non-Migrants; while the conference addresses the needs of migrants, it also recognizes the value of staying rooted in one’s current environment. Non-migrants can benefit from the conference by deepening their sense of security and contentment within the context of a migrating world. By nurturing a profound sense of belonging, connection, and fulfillment within their local community and cultural identity, non-migrants can achieve personal and professional growth without the need for geographical relocation.

“On the pathway to personal and professional growth; Regardless of whether you are a migrant seeking personal growth or a corporate professional aiming to enhance your leadership skills as a non-migrant, this conference offers a gateway to unlocking the transformative potential of emotional intelligence in a migrating world.

“Through dynamic discussions, practical strategies, and insights from industry experts, attendees will gain the tools needed to thrive in a changing world and drive personal and organizational productivity and profitability.

“The host, Pause Factory; a Management Consulting company with a strict focus on Emotional Intelligence Applications/ Strategy and Performance Management, invites you to secure your spot at the Conference “Thriving in a Migrating World, The Emotional Intelligence Pathway” conference and embark on a journey of growth, connection, and success.

“Visit our website Africa Emotional Intelligence Conference to register and join us on July 21–22, 2023, for an enriching experience that will empower you with the skills and knowledge to navigate the emotional dynamics of a migrating world.

“Together, let’s build a future where emotional intelligence paves the way for thriving individuals and corporations, regardless of their migration status.

“The 2023 Africa Emotional Intelligence Conference serves as a platform for individuals and organizations to discover the power of emotional intelligence in a migrating world. With its focus on personal and professional growth, the conference aims to bridge the gap between knowledge and application, providing attendees with the tools and insights needed to succeed in a changing landscape.

“By fostering a vibrant community and encouraging dialogue, the AEIC offers a unique opportunity for migrants and non-migrants to connect, share experiences, and shape a future where all individuals can flourish.

“Register now and be part of this transformative event that will pave the way to emotional intelligence and success,” Enahoro enthused.