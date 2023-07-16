Enact laws to improve port efficiency, Ofomata urges FG

… raises concerns over escalating costs of clearing goods at ports

By Luminous Jannamike

The Chairman of Amaecom Group, Dr. Marcel Ofomata, has urged the Federal Government to enact legislation aimed at improving port efficiency.

He emphasized the significance of establishing a favourable environment for exporters and importers, and called upon regulatory bodies to fulfill their responsibilities.

These remarks were delivered during the official inauguration of the Amaecom Group’s headquarters in NAF Valley Estate, Abuja, over the weekend.

Highlighting the dire economic situation, Ofomata stated, “It is glaring to the face of everyone. Times are hard. Exchange rate has made life and business not worth it.”

He recognized the pivotal role of ports in a country’s economy, he stressed the significance of their structure and the policies surrounding them.

“The ports hold a very significant position in the economy of every country. They determine what comes into the county, so if there are wrong policies around ports, we are already in trouble,” he asserted.

Furthermore, Ofomata called for an improvement in the regulatory bodies responsible for maintaining the quality of goods.

He voiced his concerns about the escalating costs associated with clearing goods at the ports.

“The charges at the ports are not helping us. So much money that has been spent on clearing has increased drastically by 500% in the past few years,” he stated.

Ofomata revealed that the cost of clearing a container has risen to around N5 million, compared to the previous range of one to two million naira.

Transitioning from the port-related issues, Dr. Ofomata shared the growth and diversification of the Amaecom Group.

He noted that from initially supplying traditional market items to manufacturing their own products, Amaecom has expanded its reach with multiple brands and subsidiaries.

Reflecting on the accomplishments, Ofomata highlighted the transformation of the company from a single brand in Akwa Ibom State to a conglomerate with a head office in the Federal Capital Territory.

With strategic business locations across Nigeria’s six geopolitical zones and international presence in China and Ghana, he explained that Amaecom aims to provide its services to customers and stakeholders nationwide.

Chairman of the Advisory Board, Chief Sir Benito Ozigbo, also expressed confidence in Amaecom’s ability to withstand the influx of Chinese products flooding the market.

He stressed that the company’s unwavering commitment to quality sets them apart.

“We are not threatened by the influx of China-made products into the country. We can’t be threatened because of the quality we maintain,” he affirmed.

With factories in both China and Nigeria, Amaecom takes pride in producing its own range of branded products, guaranteeing exceptional quality.

Other stakeholders at the event emphasized the pivotal role of ports in regulating trade and ensuring the quality of goods.