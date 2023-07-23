Emulate Taraba’s free education policy, FG told

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

An Abuja based youth leader, Comrade Agada Adaba has urged the Federal Government to emulate the free education policies of the Taraba State government, insisting that it is one of the palliatives parents craved for.

He said given the hardship caused by the removal of fuel subsidy, it is counter productive that the FG has increased Unity School tuitions., adding that many poor families would be denied access to the intellectual resources of the federal school.

According to him, “Unity Schools have been part of our historical evolution for a very long time. It is the veritable bastion of forging friendship in our fragile polity where students learn tolerance and unity. Children from less privileged homes used to find their ways there to form greater ties of friendship across religions and tribes. These Schools have changed many destinies. The current action of government is insensitive and callous.”

While urging the Federal Government to emulate Governor Agbu Kefas of Taraba, Adaba said the Federal Government has to find a way to copy the policy. “The Taraba State governor is now very much popular across the country for declaring free education. The governor has also slashed university fees by half. If a state government can do this, I don’t see why the Federal Government should do otherwise ,” he said.

Commending Dr Kefas, the youth leader said Taraba state is providing a template worthy of emulation across the country, especially in empowering youths. He noted that by bringing in many youth into his cabinet, Kefas has demonstrated tremendous support for the progress of young people.