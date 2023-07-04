‘EmpowerHer Campaign seeks to empower women to ‘ve access to sanitary pads’

A Non-Governmental Organisation, Bays Planet Foundation has launched EmpowerHer Campaign, a groundbreaking project aimed at addressing the critical issue of affordable menstrual hygiene products and policy reform in Nigeria.

“This national campaign seeks to empower women and girls by advocating accessible and affordable sanitary pads while promoting sustainable menstrual health practices and policy changes,” Founder and Executive Director Bays Planet Foundation Baliqees Salaudeen-Ibrahim announced in a statement over the weekend.

“Menstrual hygiene management is a crucial aspect of every woman’s well-being, yet the rising prices of sanitary pads pose significant challenges to accessibility and affordability in Nigeria.”

Salaudeen-Ibrahim explained that the campaign is to ensure that all women and girls have access to hygienic menstrual products without compromising their financial security or health.

“The project highlights the commitment of the Bays Planet Foundation to address menstrual hygiene and climate change simultaneously. By advocating affordable sanitary pads and sustainable alternatives, the project aims to reduce the environmental impact of disposable pads while empowering women and girls,” she said.

“The project will employ a multifaceted approach to tackle the challenges faced by women and girls in Nigeria through advocacy and policy reform: public awareness and education; sustainable solutions and takeholder engagement.

“EmpowerHer will work closely with policymakers and relevant stakeholders to advocate for comprehensive policies and regulations that address the pricing, quality, and availability of sanitary pads. By bridging the policy gaps, the project aims to ensure affordable and accessible menstrual products for all.”

She noted that the campaign would foster collaboration among pad producers, retailers, policymakers, NGOs, and women’s groups to explore innovative approaches that reduce costs, improve accessibility, and ensure the availability of affordable and quality menstrual products.

Bays Planet Foundation therefore urged potential partners, stakeholders, and concerned individuals to join hands in supporting the project with a view to creating sustainable change, empower women and girls, promote menstrual health and hygiene, and contribute to a more equitable and inclusive society in Nigeria.