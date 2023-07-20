Emir of Kano urges Police Academy to conduct personality profiles of candidates

The Emir of Kano, Alhaji Aminu Bayero, has urged the Nigeria Police Academy, Wudil, to conduct personality profiles of candidates before offering them admission into the academy.

Bayero made the call when the Commandant of the academy, Assistant Inspector-General of Police (AIG) Sadik Abubakar, paid him a courtesy visit in Kano.

The traditional ruler said that the call became necessary in order to ensure that only cadets, with good character are enlisted into the police, so as not aggravate the volatile security situation in the country.

The emir then appealed to the commandant to give priority to candidates recommended by the palace, assuring that their character and conduct have been verified by the traditional institution after thorough screening.

Earlier, Abubakar told Emir Bayero that he was in the palace to commiserate with him, over the death of Abubakar Galadanchi, an in-law to the Emir of Bichi, Nasiru Bayero.

He promised that the academy would always do its best to ensure that impeccable characters were admitted into the academy.

The commandant said arrangements have been concluded to include the Faculty of Education in the course curriculum of the institution.

He said that the academy was also planning to offer Diploma and Certificate Courses in Police Science, especially, forensic studies.

According to him, such innovation will save cost for officers travelling abroad for special courses in that field.