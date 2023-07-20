‘Emilokan’: Reps Member Agbese to unveil book on President Tinubu

A book that highlights the meteoric rise of President Bola Tinubu to the Nigerian Presidency is set to be unveiled in Abuja.

The book, ‘Emilokan: The Making Of A Man With A Mission – PBAT’, is written by Hon Philip Agbese, the member representing Ado/ Okpokwo/ Ogbadibo Federal Constituency.

The literary work of art captures President Tinubu’s invaluable sacrifices to the nation’s democracy and his ascension to Aso Rock as the most popular and widely-accepted candidate at the last presidential elections.

It also details the President’s Renewed Hope manifesto, early successes and potentially groundbreaking feats as a man on a mission.

The 16-chapter book was reviewed by Mahfouz A. Adedimeji, a renowned Professor of Pragmatics and Applied Linguistics with contributions from other scholars within and outside the country.

A colourful event to unveil the book will be held at the Abuja Transcorp Hotel in September with Vice-President, Senator Kassim Shettima as Special Guest of Honour.

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Senator George Akume, Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt Hon Tajudeen Abbas and the 36 state governors are distinguished guests of honour.

Other special guests include European Union Commissioners, the US Ambassador to Nigeria, UK High Commissioner and other foreign envoys in the country.

The unveiling is been set for October 1.