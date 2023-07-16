Emergency on food shows rice pyramids, closing land borders were deception – Shehu Sani

A former Kaduna Lawmaker and socio-political commentator, Shehu Sani said the declaration of emergency on food security exposed the ‘deception’ about those rice pyramids and the futility of closing the land borders.

Sani stated this in statement via his verified Twitter handle on Sunday.

He stated, “You cannot have food security in a country where farmers are slaughtered by terrorists and farming communities are forced to pay levies to Bandits.

“The declaration of emergency on food security exposed the deception about those rice pyramids and the futility of closing the land borders,” he added.

According to Sani, Nigeria can’t have food security with farmers being slaughtered by terrorists.

The former senator expressed worry that with bandits forcing the farming communities to pay levies, the country can’t have food security.

Recall that President Bola Tinubu had declared a state of emergency on food security in the country.

The declaration was made to mitigate the hardship experienced by Nigerians following the removal of fuel subsidy.

The policy was introduced following Tinubu’s wide consultation with stakeholders in the food and agriculture value chain, co-opting the Central Bank of Nigeria, Customs, Farmers Association, key financial experts, among others.