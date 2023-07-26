Emefiele: Nnamdi Kanu’s lawyer reacts to DSS disobedience of court orders

Aloy Ejimakor, Special Counsel to Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), has urged called on President Bola Tinubu to put an end to a series of disobedience to court orders by the Department of State Services (DSS).

Ejimakor was speaking against the backdrop of the fiasco between the operatives of the DSS and officers of the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS) on Tuesday.

Some members of the DSS and NCoS engaged in a squabble following the court order that the latter should take custody of the embattled governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele until he perfected his bail conditions.

Earlier, Judge Nicholas Oweibo of the Federal High Court, Ikoyi, Lagos, ruled that Emefiele should be granted bail of the sum of N20 million.

In disobedience to the court’s order, DSS overpowered the NCoS officials in the premises of the court and rearrested the suspended CBN governor.

Reacting to the incident that has been greeted with criticisms by Nigerians, Ejimakor said such disobedience of the DSS started during Kanu’s trial at Federal High Court in Umuahia, Abia State in 2022.

Recall that the Umuahia court on October 26, 2022, ordered the federal government to return the IPOB leader to Kenya, where he was arrested in 2021.

The presiding judge, Evelyn Anyadike also ruled that the FG should pay Kanu N500 million as damages for his illegal abduction and violation of his fundamental human rights.

Taking to Twitter on Wednesday, Ejimakor wrote, “This era of disobedience of court orders by DSS is a reminder of the most famous one it disobeyed: The 2022 Order of the Federal High Court (Umuahia), declaring that the detention of MAZI NNAMDI KANU is unlawful.”

“It lies with TINUBU (@officialABAT) to stop this serial illegality,” Ejimakor added.