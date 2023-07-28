Emefiele: Mustapha Dabiri condemns DSS alleged disobedience to court order

…. says DSS has no personal exalted power than the judiciary

By Gabriel Ewepu, ABUJA

Hon Mustapha Dabiri, yesterday, condemned the Department of State Service, DSS, over alleged disobedience to court order by the Ikoyi Federal High Court in Lagos over ordering Emefiele be remanded at the Correctional Center in Lagos.

Dabiri stated this while speaking at the 3rd Sam Momah Annual Lecture Series with the theme ‘The Temple of Justice in Nigeria: Scarred or Scared’, said he felt bad and shed tears on how the DSS personnel displayed their disobedience to forcefully take Emefiele into their custody by going into unnecessary scuffle with a sister security agency’s officials that were ordered to remand Emefiele in their custody pending when he fulfills the bail condition.

The order was given by Justice Nicholas Oweibo after Emefiele was granted bail in the sum of N20 million.

He said: “It is totally a shame of what happened on Tuesday, to suspended the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, Governor, Godwin Emefiele, I watched it on my TV, and as a politician, as someone in the system, I felt so bad and shed tears that this is not right in our country.

“Things must be done the right way. If there is a bail we should stand in honour of the Justice of the High Court and that should stand.

“The DSS has no personal exalted power than the judiciary. Whatever is said in the court of law in Nigeria should stand and we should all respect that.”

However, he cautioned political office holders and leaders on how they use their position, power and influence and that such names they are called based on the office they hold and man should reflect in their character and treatment meted out to people because they will soon leave that exalted chair and position but would be questioned on the impact they had made while they were in office.

“And politicians should know, starting from myself that there is life after governance; when you go back to your base what are you going to tell your people, what have you done when you were there, how did you prove to Nigerians that you were one of the few that would stand in for one another on what Nigeria really stands for.

“After you have left the office you become who you are. We must stand in for what is just like I said earlier”, he added.