Emefiele: DSS should obey court orders, but … – Falana

Human rights lawyer, Mr. Femi Falana (SAN) has also reacted to the re-arrest of Godwin Emefiele, suspended Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, by men of the Department of State Services, DSS, against court ruling.

Recall that in a bench ruling after hearing arguments, Justice Nicholas Oweibo held that the Federal Government failed to establish why Emefiele should not be granted bail.

“Consequently, the defendant is admitted to bail in the sum of N20 million with one surety in like sum,” he ruled.

The judge then remanded Emefiele in prison custody against the request of the prosecution that he be remanded in DSS custody.

However, DSS men refused to allow Prisons officials take Emefiele, leading to a free-for-all.

Eventually, DSS took Emefiele away, causing reactions among many, including Senior Advocates of Nigeria, SANs.

On his part, Falana wondered why in spite of the President Bola Tinubu-led administration’s avowed commitment to the Rule of Law its officials disobeyed a court order.

He, however, warned public officers to be wary of their actions.

Falana recalled how Emefiele disobeyed several court orders, including that of the Supreme Court, over the validity of old Naira notes.

Falana’s statement is produced hereunder in full:

“Notwithstanding the avowed commitment of the Bola Tinubu administration to operate under the rule of law, a team of State Security Service officials brazenly disobeyed the orders of the Federal High Court this morning (yesterday) at the Federal High Court, Ikoyi.

“The court had admitted Mr. Godwin Emefiele to bail in respect of the offence of illegal possession of firearms.

“For daring to comply with the orders of the Federal High Court, officials of the Prisons were attacked by gun-totting officers of the SSS.

“In view of the stern warning of President Tinubu that inter-agency physical attacks would not be permitted under his administration, the security officers who attacked officials of the Ikoyi Prisons ought to be fished out and sanctioned.’

“The federal government should also ensure that the orders of the Federal High Court are obeyed forthwith.’

“However, all public officers should draw the necessary lessons from the current travails of Mr. Emefiele.

“As governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, he recklessly displayed arrogance and impunity by disobeying the orders of several courts, including the Supreme Court of Nigeria!”