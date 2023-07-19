Emefiele: Between dispensable and untouchable

By Uche Obiemenyego

In the twilight of the Muhammadu Buhari regime, an aircraft branded as Nigeria Air touched down on the tarmac of Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport.

This aircraft was supposed to be passed off as a major achievement of the Buhari administration after eight years of promising and failing to establish a national carrier in Nigeria, but for the quick exposé by the Airline Owners of Nigeria, AON, which opened a can of worms on the stupendous malfeasance that trailed the ignoble charade.

Among other revelations, the AON revealed that some officials of the then government perpetrated this on Nigerians in cahoots with their cohorts in Ethiopian Airline. After allegedly squandering billions of Naira channeled to the Ministry of Aviation for the floating of a national carrier, all they could do was to hurriedly charter and repaint an Ethiopian Airline aircraft which still carried Ethiopian registration number and presented same to Nigerians on May 26, barely two days to the expiration of Buhari’s term as president.

The Nigerian Air scam was only one out of many corruption scandals linked to some officials of the immediate past administration.

In 2017, it was rumoured that about $600,000 was released or a purported design of logos for the same Nigerian Air. This logo design which was at the time said to have been contracted to a Bahraini company was eventually suspended without any explanation given as to the fate of the over N450,000,000 squandered on mere design of logos.

For the avoidance of doubts, the logo that displayed eventually could have been designed by my son for as little as N50,000. Even though then top officials of the Ministry of Aviation denied spending that humongous amount on designing the logo, they failed to disclose how much he spent designing the logo.

It was this same ministry that was accused of squandering over N12 billion in purchasing 10 fire trucks which means that each fire truck cost about N1.2 billion. But these scandals are not the main gist of this article.

The main gist and which has every Nigerian worried is that those behind the scandals are still walking free, traveling all over the world, while Dr. Godwin Emefiele is being persecuted for obeying instructions handed down to him by the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as the governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN.

Apparently, their immunity comes solely from their region of origin and religion, while Emefiele, a Southern Christian Igbo is being persecuted even when it is becoming obvious by the day that the former Zenith Bank Managing Director committed no other crime but belonging to a group that the All Progressives Congress, APC, has chosen to regard as minor and dispensable class in Nigerian politics.

What about those, who were indicted for corruption under the same Buhari regime and removed from office but already enjoying lucrative appointments under the Asiwwju Bola Tinubu presidency? It is obvious that their sins have been forgiven and we do not need any special skill in punditry to understand why they are getting a pat on the back.

It’s simple. They are Muslims and northerners. That seems double immunity in Tinubu’s regime.

We might all decide to look the other way because Emefiele sounds Igbo, and he got a Christian name – Godwin, but the fact is that injustice, when allowed to thrive, will eventually become a norm and it is like a stone thrown into the market, which can hit anyone at anytime.

Tinubu is starting on a very wrong note. He should leave no one in doubt that he does not favour some tribes and a particular religion over others in a heterogeneous country such as ours.

The President should, therefore, leave Emefiele alone and arrest the real thieves who seem to be holding him at the wrong place. Nigeria belongs to all of us, and every Nigerian should be equal before the law, except the APC under Tinubu, like under Buhari wants to tell us otherwise.

* Obiemenyego, a public affairs analyst, writes from Lagos