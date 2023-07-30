Embrace Courage: Promise Emmanuel tasks ChrisLand High School Abuja graduating students

The Chief Press Secretary to the Deputy Governor of Kogi State, Promise Emmanuel also known as Kogi Rebel has urged the 2023 graduating students of ChrisLand High School Abuja to develop courage to pursue their dreams.

Speaking on behalf of His Excellency, the Deputy Governor of Kogi State Chief Edward Onoja as a special guest of honor at the 2023 Valedictory service on Saturday in Abuja assured his support for education in Nigeria.

In his short talk, tagged: “The 4Cs of Excellence”, Promise Emmanuel urged the students to apply courage, competence, compassion and character.

“Dreams are free but excellence is bought. You must hone the courage to pursue your dreams.”

“The aggregate of your skills is what we call competence.”

With the theme: Poised for Greatness, Promise encouraged the students to utilize their talents in making the world a better place. “Every success is meant to drive self fuffillment and global impact. You must learn to feel. You must learn empathy.”

“ Those who have mastered the art of courage, competence and compassion are nothing without character. Character is the aggregate of moral qualities used to judge anyone, he added.”

Also speaking, Senator Ogoshi Onawo, member of the Nigerian Senate urged the students to believe in themselves and in God, stating that it is the most important guiding principle in life.

“Whatever you do in life ensure you’re prayerful and believe that God can always do it for you.

“Don’t be afraid of failure, if you don’t fail you can’t be able to achieve something great in the future.”

He tasks the students not to engage in negative vices, while wishing them well in their endeavors going forward.

He also urge parents not to over pamper their children, but create enabling environment for them to thrive and achieve their goals.

The Chairman of the occasion, Rt. Hon. Abia Stanley Ugochukwu, two time former speaker of Abia state house of Assembly said the expectation from the students are high especially from parents.

Adding that, they must possess an attitude of perseverance and determination. “Academic achievement is good, but there must be other talents to back it up.”

He urge all parents to let their children pursue their dreams, while urging the parents to remember all they have been thought.

On his part, Prof. Oluranti Ojo from the department of History and Diplomatic Studies, University of Abuja said students must be dedicated and hardworking in their pursuit for greatness.

“You must not disappoint your parents, teachers and above all yourself. Embrace hard-work, determination, set achieve able goals, have confidence in yourself, make adequate preparations and be self disciplined.”

“Do not be under any illusion that things will work accordingly, sometimes the road may be rough, do not give up. Make every failure an experience and learn from it.”

The ceremony was attended by the founder High Chief W. A. Awosika (OON), Managing Director ChrisLand School Limited Mrs. I.O. Adeyemi, guest speakers, teachers as well as parents.

Highlights of the ceremony includes hymn citations, songs, dance, presentation of awards and goodwill messages to the graduating students.

Founded in 1977, 2023 marks the 5th Valedictory Service of ChrisLand High School.