Elumelu’s victory at tribunal well deserved – Delta Social Media Team

Members of the Delta Social Media Summit organizing committee have congratulated the former Minority Leader of the House of Representatives, Rt Hon. Ndudi Godwin Elumelu on his victory at the elections petition tribunal.

Members of the team led by Mr Ossai Success who paid a congratulatory visit to Elumelu at his country home said his victory at the tribunal brought joy to the people of Aniocha/Oshimili federal constituency and Delta State at large owing to his outstanding performance as Minority Leader of the House of Representatives.



They noted that Elumelu had distinguished himself over the years with his sterling leadership qualities which stood him out among lawmakers in Nigeria.



Speaking, Ossai said the tribunal judgement was worth celebrating, considering the impact of Elumelu’s performance at the National Assembly, coupled with his wealth of experience and dexterity as a believer in the rule of law and as an advocate of constitutional democracy.

He urged the Labour Party (LP) candidate, Ngozi Okolie to accept the judgement in good faith and allow Elumelu focus on his campaign promises to the people of Aniocha/Oshimili.



Other team members including Etolor Anslem, Tomi Wojuola and Miracle Arimobi while congratulating Elumelu said the National Assembly needs his wealth of experience, because he had distinguished himself as an exceptional lawmaker whose impact to his constituents, the state and Nigeria cannot be overemphasized.



It will be recalled that the National Assembly Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Asaba, Delta State had declared Hon Ndudi Elumelu of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as the winner of the 2023 House of Representatives election for Aniocha-Oshimili Federal Constituency.



The tribunal, in a judgement on Monday, nullified the declaration of the Labour Party (LP) candidate, Ngozi Okolie, by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) as the winner of that election.

The tribunal held that Okolie was not validly nominated by the Labour Party since he was not a member of the party as of May 28, 2022, when the party’s primary was held.