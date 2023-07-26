Elumelu endorses Delta Social Media Summit 

The former Minority Leader of the House of Representatives, Rt Hon. Ndudi Godwin Elumelu has endorsed the Delta Social Media Summit coming up next month in Asaba.

Elumelu while receiving the Social media team led by Mr Ossai Ovie Success at his country home Onicha-Ukwu in Aniocha North applauded the team for their resilience and commitment towards promoting the Delta brand.

He noted that the Social Media Summit is an initiative that will affect the way we do things positively in the state.

While calling on Social Media Influencers to be objective in their reportage, Elumelu said the MORE agenda of the Delta State Governor Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori will be impactful to all Deltans.

The former minority leader charged members of the group to always put out the right information before the public in order to avoid misleading stories by those who don’t mean well for the state.

He also thanked God for giving him the opportunity to serve the people of Aniocha/Oshimili federal constituency diligently, while promising to provide quality representation for the people.

Ossai thanked Elumelu for his leadership qualities and achievements recorded in the past years as a parliamentarian, said Elumelu’s outstanding performance has added value to governance in the state.

While enumerated elumelu achievements, Ossai said he is aware of the numerous bills and motions sponsored by Elumelu and the massive empowerment initiative that costs hundreds of million naira.

He said the Social Media Summit coming up August in Asaba is aimed at impacting social media users in the state which will help in building a digital economy.

Members of the team Etolor Anslem, Tomi Wujobula and Miracle Arimobi also commended Elumelu for being impactful to his constituents, the state and Nigeria at large.



The team during the visit also congratulated the former Minority Leader of the House of Representatives, Hon. Ndudi Godwin Elumelu on his recent victory at the elections petition tribunal and encouraged him to continue his support for the Oborevwori administration so that Deltans will benefit more from both the state and federal government.