Elon Musk sets temporary reading limits on Twitter

Twitter billionaire owner Elon Musk announced on Saturday that there will be limits on the daily number of tweets users can read, as thousands of users reported problems attempting to access the social media site.

In a tweet Saturday afternoon, Musk said that verified accounts are limited to reading 6,000 posts a day. For unverified accounts, the number drops drastically to 600 posts a day. New unverified users can only access 300 posts a day.

Musk said the new change is temporary and was put in place to “address extreme levels of data scraping & system manipulation.” It’s the latest widespread outage since he acquired the social media site late last year.

According to NBS, many users who tried to access or post content on Twitter’s website or mobile app were met with a “Rate limit exceeded” or “Cannot retrieve tweets” error message. As of 11 a.m. ET, more than 7,300 people reported issues with Twitter to the website Downdetector

Saturday’s outage is not the first time Twitter has suffered technical difficulties in recent months. In February, users were unable to post on the site for about 90 minutes after receiving a message that read, “You are over the daily limit for sending Tweets.” In March, users were temporarily unable to click on links or load images.

Other outages coincided with reports of a data center closure and massive layoffs at Twitter, which Musk claimed were necessary for the financial health of the company.