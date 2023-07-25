Elizabeth Jack-Rich honoured in London for her community service

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, Abuja

Elizabeth Jack-Rich, wife of a foremost businessman, philanthropist, and the All Progressives Congress, APC Stalwart, Jack Tein Rich has been honoured as a shining example of the values of education, entrepreneurship and service to the community in London at the launch of the book “Beyond Beauty” written by award-winning author Dr Blessing Igbomhere.

At the event captioned “Read and Chill” which brought together dignitaries from the UK Parliament, and Nigerians in diaspora including political associates of the author, Elizabeth was described as a beacon of hope for the Nigerian woman who strives at all times to break boundaries in their careers and chosen endeavours.

A statement signed by the author of the book, Dr. Blessing Agbomhere said the honour bestowed on Elizabeth was part of the event to mark the launch of the widely acclaimed book; “Beyond Beauty” which was described by Lord David Taylor, Member of the House of Lords of the UK Parliament and the presenter of the Award to Dr. Elizabeth, as a masterpiece as it vividly captures the essence of the Nigerian woman who against all odds, strives to maintain excellence in all spheres of human endeavors.

Also given awards of honour for patriotism and contributions to nation building at the event which held at the prestigious Chesterfield Mayfair London are Dr. Martins Abhurimhen of Jose Foundation and Mrs Rose-Marie Chamchoum Chagoury, wife of the Nigerian born Lebanese business man, owner of Eko Hotels Lagos, Dr. Gilbert Chagoury.