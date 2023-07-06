Electricity: Manufacturers kick against use of $155m W/Bank loan for meter import

World Bank

By Obas Esiedesa, Abuja

Meter Manufacturers and Assemblers Association of Nigeria, MMAAN, has kicked against the decision of the Federal Government to use a World Bank loan of $155 million to support the importation of electricity meters into the country.

The plan by the government is aimed at bridging the over eight million metering gap in the Nigerian Electricity Market.

The Transmission Company of Nigeria, TCN, had in a tender publication unveiled stringent requirements before a vendor can access the loan, which effectively ruled out local manufacturers.

The manufacturers have insisted that implementing the policy would mean taking away Nigerian jobs and depriving the economy of the benefits the loan was meant to bring.

MMAAN Secretary, Mr. Durosola Omogbenigun told journalists in Abuja yesterday that the government has to urgently halt attempts by the TCN to open tenders for the project.

Omogbenigun said the fund should rather be made available to local meter manufacturers who have the capacity to produce them.

He explained that the criteria set out by the TCN in terms of performance bond, experience, turnover and cash flow seems to be designed to eliminate local companies.

He stated that granting foreign companies the licence to bring in fully built meters at a zero import duty would cripple local companies.

He pointed out that local meter manufacturers successfully produced and distributed the one million meters deployed during the phase-0 of the National Mass Metering Programme, NMMP.

He noted that the programme which was funded by the Central Bank of Nigeria enabled local manufacturers to expand their factories and engage more workers.

Omogbenigun therefore advised the government to make the loan available to the local manufacturers.

He said: “Let the local meter industry utilize this money to produce the same meters that you want foreign companies to bring in. And we believe that in our own patriotic way we should make our voice heard, bring the issues to the table and work with the government to create an enabling environment for industrialization, manufacturing and production.

“That will make sure that the tax base of the government is increased, employment is stimulated, that will make sure that there is technology transfer, that local content is increased in our production and backward integration is stimulated and sustained”, he added.

On his part, the Treasurer of the association and CEO Holley Metering Limited, Mr. Ifeanyi Okeke said local companies have the capacity to meet the 1.2 million metering target of the World Bank loan.