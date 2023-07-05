Geometric power plant to come on stream with 188Mw in Sept — Nnaji

Barth Nnaji

By Udeme Akpan

THE Geometric Power plant has concluded plans to come on stream, adding 188 megawatts, MW of electricity to Nigeria’s output in September this year.

The Chairman of the company and former Minister of Power, Prof. Bart Nnaji, said the plant, located at Osisioma Industrial Layout in Aba, Abia State, will add much value to the nation’s economy.

Speaking at the First African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) Market Opportunities Conference, holding at the Technology Incubation Centre in Aba, organised by the Continental Export Import (CONEX) Limited, Prof. Nnaji, said: “Starting with one of its four General Electric brand turbines, the second will come on stream once the performance of the first turbine is declared satisfactory by the team of engineers led by KSE Energy of Turkey and Engineer Ben Caven, a former executive director of the National Electric Power Authority (NEPA) reputed to be the only person to have run the generation, engineering and transmission divisions of the state-owned utility.

“The generation of electricity from the Geometric Power plant will be a game changer in the socioeconomic development of not just Aba city but nine out of the 17 local government areas in Abia State serviced by Aba Power, a member of Geometric group”, Nnaji declared today to wildly cheering participants at the First African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) Market Opportunities Conference holding at the Technology Incubation Centre in Aba, organised by the Continental Export Import (CONEX) Ltd.

“We have completed building four brand new power substations and refurbishing three substations inherited from the Power Holding Company of Nigeria (PHCN), in addition to providing thousands of kilometres of cables and wires, as well as world-class tubular poles available in only highly industrialised cities such as Tokyo in Japan and San Francisco in California.”

He added: “All that remains now is to provide fuel or gas to the Geometric Power plant through the 27-kilometre gas pipeline from Owaza in Ukwa West LGA in Abia State to the Osisioma Industrial Layout.”