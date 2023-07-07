Electricity consumers protest power outage in Ibeju-Lekki

Image used to demonstrate the story

Some residents of Ibeju-Lekki Area in Lagos are demanding a resolution to the prolonged power outage in their communities and also calling for swift action from the Eko Electricity Distribution Company (EKEDC).

The communities are Ajah, LBS, Sangotedo-Abijo, Awoyaya, Oribanwo, Lakowe, Bogije and Kajola.

Others include Igondo, Eleko, Iberekodo, Orimedu, Akodo, Magbon Alade, Refinary, Lekki Idasho, Badore, Idasho, Folu and the rest of other villages in the Eleko environs.

The residents of the over 10 communities staged a protest at Military Quarters, Eleko Junction, while recounting the impact of the power outrage on their daily lives

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Initiative for Global Advocacy (IFGA), an advocacy group, was also part the protest.

A resident, Mr Michael Popoola, Chairman, Military Quarters, Eleko, said they had been without electricity for over four years.

Popoola stated that despite being asked by EKEDC to procure electrical facilities on their own, the company had failed to supply power to their communities.

He said that the residents had sent numerous complaints and notices to EKEDC regarding the unfair neglect and lack of electricity distribution.

Popoola said that the communities had faced significant hardship as a result of the prolonged power outage.

Mr Masheni Johnson, the founder of the Initiative for Global Advocacy (IFGA), who spoke on behalf of the communities, explained their efforts to engage with EKEDC.

Johnson said that a meeting was held with EKEDC on April 25, where it was acknowledged that there had been no electricity supply to the Ibeju Lekki area for over four years.

According to him, EKEDC made a promise to address the issue but failed to fulfill it.

He said: “EKEDC management quickly ran to make a publication titled; “Power Update” with a promise of heavy power shedding to the residents of Ajah, LBS, Sangotedo Abijoh, Awoyaya, Oribanwo, Lakowe, Bogije, Kajola, Igondo, Eleko and its environs between the 3rd of May and 3rd of June 2023.

“This was an indirect respond to our engagement to pacify the people, but a failed promise.

“EKEDC also confirmed that the two major transformers, meant to supply electricity power to the Ibeju Lekki area, have been relocated to an unknown destination by Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) some years ago, thereby leaving Ibeju Lekki area in alter darkness for years.

“EKEDC accepted that they could not procured electrical facilities in some locations of their coverage, such as electrical poles, electrical cables and transformers, hence, the residents resulted to self-help in the provision of electrical poles, electrical cables and transformer as in the case of Military Quarters residents, Eleko Junction.

“The company has refused to supply them with electricity power to date,” Johnson alleged.

He called on the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) to conduct a forensic audit of EKEDC to assess their financial stability to continue operating in the electricity distribution business.

He said the residents re-engaged EKDC on the May 16 in a physical meeting where the Disco assured them of restoring electricity power supply to the affected communities, but no electricity power supply to date.

Johnson, therefore, urged NERC to direct EKEDC to refund the money spent by the Military Quarters Landlord Residents Association on procuring electricity facilities.

Johnson further urged NERC to ensure that EKEDC supplies power to those communities in the Ibeju Lekki area within seven days.

“The villages in the Beach side such as Eleko inside, Iberekodo, Orimedu, Akodo, Magbon Alade, Refinary, Lekki Idasho, Badore, Idasho, Folu and the rest of other villages in the Eleko environs has resulted to faith by waiting for Dangote Refinery to start operation and supply them electricity.

“And you may be forced to ask, if Dangote is licensed to distribute electricity, your guest is as good as mine.

“All efforts to further engage EKDC on the subject matter has been refuted by the management EKDC.

“Dr Tinuade Sanda, the CEO has done everything within her powers to avoid having meetings with Initiative for Global Advocacy even when we had offered to work with them on the issues,” he added.

Johnson said that the areas that has been without electricity for years are:

Ajah, LBS, Sangotedo Abijoh, Awoyaya, Oribanwo, Lakowe, Bogije and Kajola.

Others include Igondo, Eleko, Iberekodo, Orimedu, Akodo, Magbon Alade, Refinary, Lekki Idasho, Badore, Idasho, Folu and the rest of other villages in the Eleko environs.

However, Mr Babatunde Lasaki, General Manager, Corporate Communications Department, EKEDC, in his response to NAN said, the federal government and Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) intervention are required to construct a 330/132KV substation in the area for even distribution of power.

Lasaki explained that the current TCN station at Ajah is inadequate for the area’s power needs, and the construction of a new substation remains the permanent solution.

He assured the residents that efforts were being made to expedite the construction of the new substation.

Lasaki said: “We understand that the construction of 330kV substation at Free trade Zone has been awarded and FGN/TCN and EKEDC is working with all parties to push contractor to site and facilitate the construction of the new TCN substation in the area in a shortest possible time.

“We would like to seek the indulgence of customers and communities in that axis for understanding as we hope for accelerated completion in the project very soon,” he said. (NAN)