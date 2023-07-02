Electricity: Anioma energy signs Mou with Bastanchury

In a bid to provide alternative source and reliable electricity power to Delta North Senatorial District business community a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Anioma Energy Cooperative and Bastanchury Power Solutions Limited has been signed in Asaba, Delta State Capital.

Addressing journalists after the ceremony, the President of Anioma Energy Cooperative, Mr. Chukwuka Nwokposi, stressed the importance of reliable electricity for a functioning economy.

Nwokposi decried the epileptic power supply in the country, noting that the MoU with Bastanchury Power Solutions Limited would provide sufficient electricity for the business class in the geopolitical zone.

He explained that the cooperative society was an association of business operators who had pooled their resources to generate electricity that would power their enterprises.

Meanwhile, the Chairman and Managing Director of Bastanchury Power Solutions Limited, ChidiGoziem, noted that the Anioma Energy Cooperative would off-take its generated power.

He stressed that the MoU complied with the existing regulations of the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) pending the fledging of the state’s energy policy.

“We are grateful to the Anioma Energy Cooperative leadership committee for bringing this to our attention; purchasing power in bulk. As usual, Bastanchury would source means to effectively fund the project and make energy available for the cooperative’s members.

“We are starting with 10MW, but we intend to do more as fast as possible,” Goziem said, even as he hinted that the groundbreaking ceremony for the project would be conducted in the coming weeks.

“We implore Governor Sheriff Oborevwori to come and do the groundbreaking for us. We have been lucky to have spoken to him, and he has expressed his commitment to continue the power programs of former governor IfeanyiOkowa across the state.

“We know, through sources within the system, that there are extended discussions on implementing the state power policy. Our prayer, therefore, is that the deliberations would be fruitful so that there would be fewer challenges for us to provide electricity for every Deltans who needs it,” Goziem said.,