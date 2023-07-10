Election tribunal: Atiku’s camp warns Tinubu’s supporters against protests

…Says new govt has deepened Nigeria‘s economic woes

By John Alechenu

Special Assistant on Public Communication to Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in the 2023 election, Mr. Phrank Shaibu, has warned supporters of the All Progressives Congress and its candidate, Bola Tinubu, from disrupting proceedings at the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal.

Shaibu, who handed down the warning in a statement in Abuja, yesterday, said the warning became imperative, following what he alleged was a sponsored protest by Tinubu’s supporters against the report of the European Union Observer Mission to the 2023 general elections.

According to him, Tinubu’s supporters staged the protest at the EU head office in Abuja after the release of the report, which revealed how the election failed credibility test.

He said: “The EU report had scored the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) low over the handling of the election.

‘’However, Tinubu’s surrogates, including his spokesman, Dele Alake; former activist, Festus Keyamo, and Femi Fani-Kayode, who had also been implicated in the report, rejected the findings.

“A group of APC supporters, subsequently, stormed the EU headquarters and were given full police protection to carry out the demonstration.

“We seize this opportunity to send a warning to the Tinubu government and its minions against disrupting the proceedings of the election tribunal as they have shown a clear disdain for the truth by picketing the EU office.

“Recall that in 1999, when the late legendary lawyer, Chief Gani Fawehinmi, sued Tinubu for school certificate forgery, thugs were sponsored to cause protests outside the court house. Similarly, when Tinubu was facing charges before the Code of Conduct Tribunal, thugs were similarly sponsored to protest at the trial, all in a bid to intimidate the judiciary.

“We find it curious that the same security agencies, which have been issuing statements barring protests, were curiously available to provide cover for sponsored pro-government protesters to picket the EU office.

“We sound a note of warning to the security agencies to be on the alert as the tribunal proceedings wind down. The world is watching.”

New govt has deepened Nigeria‘s economic woes

Shaibu lamented that in just 40 days of Tinubu’s administration, poverty had deepened and inflation had skyrocketed.

He added that the poverty had made innocent Nigerians susceptible to manipulation, now being exploited by the APC.

He said: “Today, food has become a luxury. The purchasing power of the people has dropped, no thanks to an unplanned petrol subsidy removal, which was not accompanied by any form of palliatives.

“With just N1,000, any riffraff on the street could be handed a T-shirt and placard to engage in protests they know nothing about.

“This is how low Nigeria has sunk since Tinubu took over the reins of government.”

The Atiku spokesperson added that Tinubu was running a government of hypocrisy by attributing the APC’s failures to select scapegoats while failing to point fingers at former President Muhammadu Buhari.

“Tinubu blamed Godwin Emefiele for the country’s economic woes and ordered his detention while he continues to shower praises on the man who not only retained Emefiele but gave him a national award. This is the height of hypocrisy,” Atiku’s aide said.