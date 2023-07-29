El Clasico: Ruthless Barcelona thrash Real Madrid 3-0 in US friendly

Barcelona have defeated Real Madrid 3-0 in the El Clasico at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

This will be the third consecutive Clasico win in U.S soil for the Blaugrana, off 2017 and 2022 victories.

An early 15th-minute goal by Ousmane Dembele on a training field set-piece move set the La Liga champions on their way, and they sealed the result with two late goals that saw 20-year-old academy product Fermin Lopez at the center of both.

Real Madrid had multiple chances, but Vinicius Jr hit the crossbar on a first-half penalty kick, and Madrid hit the woodwork four other times as the finishing failed a team seeking to find its way without longtime captain and top scorer Karim Benzema, who moved to Saudi Arabia