EL Clasico: Real Madrid, Barcelona clash in renewed rivalry in USA

Real Madrid and Barcelona will play a pre-season El Clasico ahead of the new season in August.

Both sides are currently on a preseason tour in the United States.

Barcelona will play their second preseason game after a 5-3 loss against Arsenal in their first game.

Speaking ahead of the match via Barca Blaugranes, Barcelona captain Sergi Roberto said the game against their archrivals will always be special.

“A Clasico is always special, but we’ve only played one game. We had that stomach problem. It’s the second game of the pre-season, but against Real Madrid, you always have to go out and win.”

Real Madrid will go into the game with a 100 percent record after winning their first two games, a 3-2 win against AC Milan and a 2-0 win over Manchester United.

Also speaking ahead of the clash with the club’s website, Manager Carlo Ancelotti says the result is not the most important thing.

“We’ll do our best, but we’re playing against a very strong opponent with a lot of quality. The result is the least important thing; the most important thing is to keep progressing. It’s a very demanding test because the opponents are very strong.”

The game will take place at 10 p.m. Nigerian time on Saturday, July 28, at the AT&T Stadium in Texas.