Ekpa’s threat: We’ve no business with those who prefer to sit-at-home – Anambra CP

By Vincent Ujumadu

THE Anambra State Commissioner of Police, Aderemi Adeoye assured Wednesday that the state police command would continue to provide security for people who want to go about their businesses without hindrance, stressing that the police have no business with people who prefer to sit at home when they are supposed to be working to earn their living.

His statement came on the heels of the self acclaimed Biafra agitator, Simon Ekpa that there would be a lockdown of the South East for two weeks from July 31, 2023.

Addressing reporters at the state police headquarters, Adeoye described as unfortunate, a situation whereby people now work for four days in a week, but get salary for five days.

He said: “From the point of law enforcement, sit at home is an illegal affair. Those making the declaration for the sit at home belong to an organization which competent courts have described as illegal.

“Our duty as security agencies is to provide adequate security for the people to the best of our ability. But it is the people who have the prerogative to decide whether to sit at home or not.

” We cannot enter anybody’s house to drag him out because if we do that, we will be infringing on the person’s fundamental human rights since he has freedom of choice.

” In spite of the action of security operatives, some people support the sit at home, which is rooted in the agitation for a separatist enclave called Biafra. “Those who work for four days see Mondays as extra holiday. As long as we are able to protect those doing their businesses, we have no business with those who prefer to sit at home.”

Adeoye vowed that under his watch, Anambra would be a hot place for criminals, adding that the command would collaborate with other states in the South East to secure the zone.

He said further: “We are not in the habit of telling criminals to relocate from the state. We will not create problems for neighbouring states by asking criminals in Anambra to relocate to other states because we have all it takes to deal with them here in Anambra State and we will deal with them squarely, unless they turn a new leaf.

“We have no delight in seeing people lose their lives, but if that is what it takes to protect the people of Anambra State, we will not stop to achieve the mandate given to us by the Inspector General of Police”.

He commended the Anambra State government for creating a social avenue to empower the youths and other persons in the state to reduce crimes.