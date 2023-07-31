Ekpa’s sit-at-home bankrolled by Nigeria govt – Nnamdi Kanu alleges

Nnamdi Kanu, IPOB Leader

By Chinonso Alozie,Owerri

The leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu, on Monday alleged that Simon Ekpa’s sit-at-home order was bankrolled by the Nigerian government.

Kanu disclosed this in a statement he made available to newsmen in Owerri, through IPOB lead counsel, Ifeanyi Ejiofor, when they visited him (Kanu) at the detention facility of the State Security Services, SSS, in Abuja.

Kanu described Ekpa’s sit-at-home as senseless and that it was destroying the economy of the Southeast.

According to IPOB’s lawyer “We visited our indefatigable and formidable Client – Onyendu Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, today, being the 31st Day of July, 2023, at the SSS Headquarters, Abuja, where he is still being illegally and unconstitutionally held in solitary confinement.

“Today’s visit was to brief Onyendu on pertinent developments with respect to his specific written order calling off the senseless sit-at-home, hitherto being enforced by enemies of our people.

Onyendu used the opportunity provided by the visit, to remind our people and all Ezigbo Umuchineke to note that whoever still goes about to observe any unauthorized sit-at-home directive, should know that he or she is working for the Nigerian Government to destroy our once peaceful land.

“Onyendu was very emphatic that Simon Ekpa is procured and fully bankrolled by the Nigerian Government for the purpose of causing unrest in our region. Onyendu directed our people to check records of freedom fighters across the world and tell or identify anybody, if any, whose style of liberating his or her people, is to impose economic hardship and unimaginable terror on the same people.

“Onyendu observed that the evil activities of these marauders, which have no connection with freedom fighting, also extends to the perpetration of all forms of violent crimes in our region, which include but are not limited to kidnapping and killings. Other far-reaching directives Onyendu handed down today on how to nip the activities of Ekpa and his criminal cohorts in the bud, shall remain private.”

“As I had already informed Ezigbo UmuChineke, Onyendu was last week granted access to a medical examination by the specialist cardiologist of his own choice, a process I duly witnessed. We shall also keep you informed once the second phase of the medical examination is conducted, which will happen soon.

“Other instructions on compelling matters of serious urgency will be communicated to Ezigbo Umuchineke through the appropriate channel. As always, Onyendu thanked you all, Ezigbo UmuChineke, for standing shoulder to shoulder with him, particularly in a time like this, even as he implores you all to continue to abide by your peaceful conduct as you have resolutely demonstrated,” Ejiofor said.