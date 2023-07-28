Ekpa writes EU, US, seeks visa ban on Gov Mbah

Simon Ekpa, a Biafran agitator has written to the European Union and the United States of America over alleged human rights abuses perpetrated by Governor Peter Mbah of Enugu State.

Ekpa, disclosed this in a letter on Wednesday.

Three persons were allegedly killed when traders took to the streets Wednesday morning, protesting the sealing of their shops by the state government for not opening for business on Monday.

In reaction, Ekpa has asked the EU and the US to place a visa ban on Mbah due to his violation of citizens’ fundamental human rights.

He notified the international community that the Enugu Government confiscated and arrested the Igbo in the state without recourse to the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

He wrote, “We wish to bring to your notice the gross violation and fundamental human rights abuses of the people of Enugu State, in Southeast Nigeria by Peter Mbah, the governor of Enugu State.

“Peter Mbah is confiscating and locking up people’s businesses and means of sustenance without recourse to the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria or any chatter, treaty or convention known anywhere in the civilized world, thereby denying the people of Enugu State the right to personal property and free enterprise.

“We request that you impose a visa ban on Governor Peter Mbah and add him to the list of terrorists and haters of freedom and democracy in Nigeria,” the letter read.

In another post on Thursday, Ekpa also directed the traders in the state to continue their business operations and to provide details of those killed and injured for immediate medical intervention.

Ekpa stated that those injured will be provided with immediate medical treatment, while he would contact the family of those that lost their loved ones.

“We call on Biafra traders in Enugu to make available, send the details of all injured traders and those that lost their lives during the protest; their loved ones and their families should send contact details for immediate intervention by the government of Biafra,” Ekpa announced.

“We call on Biafrans to open their shops, businesses and also supply us with helpful information about the killers and those locking their shops,” he stated.