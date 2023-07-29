Ekpa describes Kanu’s letter as fake, insists he must address Biafrans from Finland

By Nwafor Sunday

The self-acclaimed Prime Minister of Biafra, Simon Ekpa, has rejected the letter written to him by the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu.

Ekpa in whose directive South East sits at home every Monday, described the letter read publicly by Kanu’s lawyer Aloy Ejimakor as fake, noting that the two week sit-at-home order issue must be adhered to.

Recall that Kanu wrote a letter to Ekpa directing him to stop his actions against South-East Governors. He equally ordered him to stop Monday’s sit-at-home order, noting that he has no right to do so.

In his post via his Twitter handle, the Finland based Ekpa noted that the letter was a joke and an ‘insult taken too far’.

Giving conditions before he believes the letter came from Kanu, Ekpa stated that Kanu must be released by the Department of the State Service, DSS, and should speak to Biafrans from Finland.

He opined that the IPOB leader cannot condescend too low to write a letter like the one Ejimakor read.

Ekpa stated that Kanu was misrepresented in the letter.

His words: “Our attention has been drawn to the fake letter from the pit of hell being paraded by the Nigerian media claiming that Mazi Nnamdi Kanu wrote a letter.

“It is not only a joke but an insult taking too far that the leader of the Indigenous People Of Biafra is being misrepresented in this way.

“As the Prime Minister of Biafra under the leadership of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, i call on all Biafrans to disregard the fake letter coming from DSS. We can’t take any order from the Islamic DSS and that is final.

“Mazi Nnamdi Kanu must be released and he must address Biafrans from Finland. That is the condition of the Prime Minister of Biafra and the Biafra Republic Government In Exile”.