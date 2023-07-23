Eight Nigerian teachers travel to US to teach Yoruba in varsities, colleges 

Eight Nigerian teachers have been sponsored to travel to the United States to teach Yoruba language and culture in the universities and colleges for one academic session.

The teachers will travel to the US under the 2023 Fulbright Foreign Language Teaching Assistant Program (FLTA).

This was disclosed by the US Missions in Nigeria via Instagram account on Saturday.

According to the message, the beneficiaries are expected to polish their teaching skills and share their experience in the American society to solidify the relationships between the two countries.

“Join us in wishing the 2023 Fulbright Foreign Language Teaching Assistant Program (FLTA) scholars a rewarding teaching assignment!,” the US Consulate said.

The Fulbright FLTA Program is a nine-month, ECA-funded, non-degree program for early career (not more than seven years of teaching experience) English teachers or professionals in related fields to teach their native language in an American college or university.