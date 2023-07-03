Eight kidnapped MRS oil workers regain freedom

By Evelyn Usman and Godwin Oritse



Managing Director of MRS Oil Nigeria Plc, Mr. Marco Storari, and seven other members of staff, who were kidnapped last week Monday, have regained freedom.



Vanguard reliably gathered that they were released Sunday night. But it could not be ascertained whether any ransom was paid for their release.



Recall that Stotari, an Italian, female staff in the Human Resources unit identified simply as Aisha, and six others, were heading home in a private boat, after the close of work, when the gunmen struck, on the Tin-Can waterways.

They were reportedly dragged out of their boat and whisked away by the kidnappers.



Their private boat was later found in the Ikorodu area of Lagos, with their laptops and bags intact.

Since their abduction, the kidnappers, as gathered, never got in touch with family members of their captives or the company until the fourth day.



When they eventually made contact, it was reliably gathered that they gave stern warning to their contact person never to involve the Police or other security agencies, threatening to go bloody if their directive was not adhered to.



Vanguard also learned that the contact person, a retired Army Colonel with the oil company, was also warned not to divulge their conversation with private security men attached to MRS oil company and other affiliated companies.



Chairman, Lagos Maritime Security Zone of the Port Facility Security Officers Forum, PFSO, Mr. Wole Gege, confirmed their release.



Spokesman for the Lagos State Police Command, SP Benjamin Hundenyin, who also confirmed their release, said no arrest was made.