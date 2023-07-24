Egungun festival: Police in Oyo warn against breach of public peace

The Police Command in Oyo State has warned against the breach of public peace during the annual celebration of Egungun festival in the state.

The Command’s Public Relations Officer, SP Adewale Osifeso, gave the warning in a statement on Monday in Ibadan, disclosing several plans put in place to ensure peace.

He said the Command had concluded plans to effectively secure residents and good citizens alike.

“With effect from this Monday, the security architecture of the Command will tilt comprehensively towards preserving law and order during the next phase of the Egungun processions and beyond.

“The Commissioner of Police, Oyo State Command, CP Adebola Hamzat, has ordered the immediate deployment and marshalling of Command’s operational, intelligence and tactical assets towards the overall success of the event,” Osifeso said.

He added that residents of the state would witness high-octane patrols, intelligence-led stop-and-search and technology-enhanced surveillance duties during the build-up to the next phase of the festivities.

The Police spokesman assured members of the general public to go about their lawful businesses without any fear of harassment or molestation.

He urged parents, guardians and the society’s leaders of influence to advise their children against being used by criminal elements to disrupt the processions.

”This is in a bid to create panic and blood-letting.

“But heavy sanctions will be meted out on anyone found culpable in accordance with relevant laws,” Osifeso warned.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Lekan Balogun, recently lifted the suspension of the annual Egungun festival.

The event was earlier suspended as a result of violence