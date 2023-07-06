Effects, solutions to Imo state erosion by the Nigeria Senate

By Henry Umoru

THE Senate has said that the total collapse of the Obodoukwu, Urualla, Akokwa, Umumaisiaku, Umuchima and Umueshi Gully Erosion sites in Ideato North and Ideato South Local Government Areas of Imo State; and that the gullies and floodwaters have led to the loss of human lives, property worth over four billion naira (N4b) as well as inflicted severe injuries.

Against this backdrop, the Senate urged the Ecological Fund Office, EFO and the National Emergency Management Agency, NEMA to jointly and urgently engage relevant experts, including geologists, hydrologists, and environmental engineers, to conduct the assessment and Implement measures such as slope stabilization, gabion installations, terracing, re-vegetation, and construction of retaining walls to prevent further losses and minimize the risks to nearby infrastructure, communities, LGAs and states.

The Senate has also urged NEMA to urgently implement a community resettlement plan, where necessary, to relocate residents from high-risk areas, providing them with adequate housing, livelihood support, and necessary amenities;

The Senate has also asked NEMA and EFO to establish community-based initiatives to enhance resilience, such as emergency response teams, evacuation plans, and the formation of local task forces focused on disaster management; outlining the achieved milestones, challenges encountered, and plans for future actions every four (4) weeks.

The Upper Chamber has however commended the Imo state government on its quick response/intervention which saved some lives and reclaimed many properties.

Resolutions of the Senate yesterday were sequel to a motion titled, “Urgent Need to Carry-Out Remedial Work on Obodoukwu, Urualla, Akokwa, Umumaisiaku, Umuchima and Umueshi Gully Erosion Sites in Ideato North and Ideato South LGAs, Imo State and sponsored by Senator Osita Izunaso, APC, Imo West.

Presenting the motion, Senate Izubaso said that the Senate: “Notes the total collapse of the Obodoukwu, Urualla, Akokwa, Umumaisiaku, Umuchima and Umueshi Gully Erosion sites in Ideato North and Ideato South Local Government Areas of Imo State; and that the gullies and floodwaters have become treacherous which recently led to the loss of human lives, properties worth over four billion naira (N4b), and inflicted severe injuries;

“Also notes the economic impact of the continuous loss of lives, businesses and properties of individuals, NGOs and the government as flood is burying them under debris day after day;

“Observes that the total number of affected communities are twelve (12) and that the two LGAs share border with Anambra, Enugu and Abia states;

“Concerned that the gullies and floodwaters are now beyond the Imo state government. Hence, the need for federal government’s presence and urgency to undertake immediate remedial work (to mitigate the risks and prevent further loss of lives, properties, and environmental degradation) in the affected areas; and

“Aware that by taking immediate action and working together, we can protect lives, preserve our community’s well-being, and build a safer and more resilient future.”