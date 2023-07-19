EFCC arraigns two for N 1.7m fraud in Maiduguri

Stock photo

By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

The Maiduguri Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, on Tuesday, July 18, 2024, arraigned one Mohammad Idris before Justice Umaru Fadawu of the Borno State High Court, Maiduguri on one count charge of obtaining by false pretence to the tune of N1,000,000.00 ( One Million Naira only).

The charge reads: “That you, Mohammed Idris sometime in July 2019 at Maiduguri, Borno State within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, with intent to defraud obtained the aggregate sum of N 1,000,000.00 (One Million Naira) from one Nura Bello as the purchase price for Mercury chemicals which you knew to be false and thereby committed an offence contrary to and punishable under section 1(3) of the Advance Fee Fraud and Other Fraud Related Offences Act, 2006.”

The defendant pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Consequently, counsel for the prosecution A. I Arogha, S. O Saka, V.O Ekenam and A.A Ayenshola asked the court for a trial date and to remand the defendant in prison custody.

Justice Fadawu remanded the defendant in prison and adjourned the matter till July 27, 2023, for trial.

In a similar vein, one Muhammad Abubakar was arraigned before Justice Fadawu on a one-count amended charge of obtaining by false pretence to the tune of N795,000.00 (Seven Hundred and Ninety Five Thousand Naira).

The charge reads: “That you, Muhammad Abubakar on or about 12 day of March 2022, in Maiduguri within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, with intent to defraud obtained N795,000.00 ( Seven Hundred and Ninety Five Thousand Naira) by false pretence from Daniel Ibrahim under the pretence that you will assist him secure a job in Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), the pretence you knew to be false and thereby committed an offence contrary to section 1(1)a of the Advance Fee Fraud and Other Fraud Related Offences Act, 2006 and punishable under section 1(3) of the same Act.”

The defendant pleaded not guilty to the charge prepared against him by the EFCC.

Counsel for the prosecution, Ahmedu I. Arogha, appeared alongside; S. O Saka, V.O Ekenam and A. An Ayenshola asked the court to remand the defendant and fix a date for trial.

Justice Fadawu thereafter remanded the defendant in prison and adjourned till July 31, 2023, for trial.