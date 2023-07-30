EeZee Conceptz’s singer, Minister GUC releases ‘Popsi’

By Ayo Onikoyi

Rising gospel singer, Gift Christopher, a.k.a Minister GUC, is not slowing down on his promise to keep giving his fans quality music back to back. The EeZee Conceptz signee released a new single titled, ‘Popsi’, on Sunday, July 23, 2023, and according to him, it is a track of appreciation to God.

In a statement made available to Potpourri, the singer said, “This song is all about thanking God for all His blessings and wonders. He is indeed a faithful God, who is deserving of all our praises.”

Meanwhile, in a message of appreciation to his label boss, Ezekiel ThankGod, a.k.a EeZee Tee, Minister GUC wrote, “If I could have a wish, it would be that a lot of people would meet you, and get to understand you and your passion. Then, they would realise how much of an angel you are, sir.

“I have learnt to experience people personally before I conclude about them, especially because we all have areas of our lives God is helping us with. I cherish our relationship, and we will keep making you proud. We will make sure your flag of honour is hoisted without disregard, shame and pain by God’s help.

“Thank you for listening to God when He whispered my name into your ears.

“Now, the world and the generations connected to me have been inspired because you stood your ground and picked this orphan boy to teach him and show him what the world truly looks like from inside.”

The singer added that he had been forged into a ‘man of stature and character’ because of his daily interactions with his record label boss.

On his part, EeZee Tee, recalled how he took the decision to sign on Minister GUC despite some protests. He said, “On November 4, 2019, the journey officially started with Minister GUC. It has been three years and eight months now, and it has been a very great journey.

“When I was convinced to sign him, a few folks came to me and made remarks on how he is a preacher and not a singer; that he was not commercially valuable for such investment.

“However, I was very focused on my convictions about him and today, I can say it was one of my very best decisions as a music executive.